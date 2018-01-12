Your browser is out-of-date.

​6 things in your home that speak of your personality

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern style bedroom
It’s quite impossible to get to know the true character of someone by just looking at them (unless you’re psychic, of course). However, there are a few elements scattered about your home that tell much more about you as a person than you might think.

Want to know what they are? Scroll right ahead…

1. The colour of your front door

Your main entrance is the face of your house, which means every single person to enter will see it. And according to colour psychology, a red front door links up with someone who’s not afraid to express their values, beliefs and opinions. 

Blue is reserved for the more calm and reserved among us, while green is opted for by people who still believe in traditional ways and values. 

And if your front door is black? Then you are conservative and consistent in your ways.

2. What does your sock drawer look like?

Painstakingly neat? Expertly organised? Well, then you may very well be a perfectionist who’s focused on the much smaller things in life—they’re just socks, after all!

3. Is your bed made?

If you’re one of those who make their bed every morning, it denotes that you’re a highly organised individual who quite possibly also deems exercising as important. Oh, and that you’re happier than others (a clean and neat bedroom changes one’s mood for the better).

4. Storage space in your closet or under your bed?

It means you value neatness and that you tend to control your surrounding environment.

5. Are there motivational posters on your walls?

Printed posters with beautiful words? Wall decals of motivational quotes? These are signs that you’re easily stressed and are continuously seeking ways to overcome anxiety and make your environment more peaceful.

6. How often do you clean out your closet?

If you’re clinging on to older clothes that are no longer worn or no longer fit, it symbolises that you’re stuck in the past. That can be a good thing if those clothing accessories bring good memories that you want to hold on to. However, if they remind you of unhappy times or add to a cluttered look, then better treat yourself to a decent spring cleaning!

Next up: Matching bedroom colour to your child's personality!

Do you agree with these findings?

