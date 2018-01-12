Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 Victorian-style living rooms to charm you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Black
Loading admin actions …

Personal taste aside, nobody can deny that the Victorian interior style is unforgettable. Tufted fabrics, gold-finished surfaces, swirls and curls decorating furniture edges… And even though those overly decorated pieces might seem a bit too much for some (especially if you’re more prone to modern-style furniture and décor pieces), we do admit that the Victorian (and Rococo and Baroque) style does manage to make us stop and stare in wonder.

Istanbul-based experts Luxury Furniture are in charge of these 10 eye-catching living rooms. Let’s get inspired…

1. If a wall or décor item can serve as a focal piece in a room, then surely you can command a sofa to strike a pose with a striking colour.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

2. Gold-finished coffee tables and sofas might seem like overkill to some, but for this living room they add the perfect touch of lavishness.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Beige
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

3. Floral-themed wallpaper to go with your Victorian style? Why ever not?

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Beige
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

4. See how beautiful soft neutrals of whites and creams co-exist with those stunning golden surfaces?

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood White
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

5. Of course if you want to be a bit daring with your colour scheme, allow this charcoal-hued space to inspire you.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Black
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

6. We love the idea of including layered fabrics, especially with drapes and scatter cushions, to add a bit more decadence.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Black
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cool blues and natural greens serve as the perfect backdrops for these monochrome-coloured furnishings.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Black
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

8. Nothing like a bit of colour contrast to make your scatter cushions (and sofas and wall art) come to life.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Blue
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

9. Don’t forget to bring in layered lighting via wall sconces, floor lamps and (of course) an eye-catching chandelier.

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Beige
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

10. Tufted fabrics and wallpaper to make your walls seem more sumptuous? We approve!

Living Rooms, LUXURY LINE FURNITURE LUXURY LINE FURNITURE Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Blue
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE
LUXURY LINE FURNITURE

Want more lavishness? Treat yourself to these 10 Victorian-style bedrooms to inspire your inner Elizabeth.

​6 things in your home that speak of your personality
Do you vote ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ for the Victorian style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks