An old office redefined

The idea of a dream home for many is a newly-built family house that is modern and stylish, and rightly so. But for some, a dream home needs to be something more than simply a stylish and functional space to call their own. Some seek a home that has history; that has existed in a previous life as something entirely different. In the UK, mews homes, barns, warehouses, factories, and everything in between, prove to be some of the most-sought after properties for living. Living in a property where the walls hold a special history and a story to tell adds a unique dimension to a home that is simply unattainable from a new build. Whilst this property's history is not as interesting as some others, its past is certainly nothing like what it has become today. The once tired and boring office space in Lisbon was purchased in order to be converted into the single charming inner-city apartment it is today. A project of Home Staging Factory, the apartment embodies all the elements of the Portuguese capital; stylish, relaxed, and classic, all with a touch of modern flair.