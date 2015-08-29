An old office redefined

The idea of a dream home for many is a newly-built family house that is modern and stylish, and rightly so. But for some, a dream home needs to be something more than simply a stylish and functional space to call their own. Some seek a home that has history; that has existed in a previous life as something entirely different. In the UK, mews homes, barns, warehouses, factories, and everything in between, prove to be some of the most-sought after properties for living. Living in a property where the walls hold a special history and a story to tell adds a unique dimension to a home that is simply unattainable from a new build. Whilst this property's history is not as interesting as some others, its past is certainly nothing like what it has become today. The once tired and boring office space in Lisbon was purchased in order to be converted into the single charming inner-city apartment it is today. A project of Home Staging Factory, the apartment embodies all the elements of the Portuguese capital; stylish, relaxed, and classic, all with a touch of modern flair.
As you can see, the office spaces had seen better days, and we feel slightly sorry for those who may have had to spend their days here in the past. Despite needing obvious work, the potential is huge; the large ceilings and original timber floorboards proved an ideal blank canvas for the designers to work with.
Here we are offered our first taste of the finished result. It has truly become a home to be proud of. It's clear that a lot of thought has gone into the new interior scheme, yet the design is anything but overbearing or imposing. The floorboards have been retained, and have been spruced-up with a new finish. A dominating colour scheme of neutral tones can be seen throughout the apartment, with a number of warming yellow and gold tones showing up throughout, complementing the sunny skies that Portugal is blessed with.
The choice of materials also plays a subtle role in creating the unique space we see; from the velvet couch to the soft carpets, the timber floorboards and the marble in the kitchen, these textures add depth and vitality to the inviting, open plan space.
By removing a number of internal walls, the kitchen was moved into the open plan space above. This freed up space for what was the old office kitchenette to become the new bathroom.
The new modern kitchen is dominated by the beautiful marble-like finish chosen not only for the benchtops, but also for the splashback, too. Although not real marble, the same effect has been achieved at a fraction of the cost.
By removing more internal walls, the once seperated toilet and kitchenette has been combined into this wonderfully timeless bathroom design. With no over-the-top colour choices, this bathroom is sure to remain sleek and stylish for many years to come.
Given the age of the building, the space was already afforded the luxury of large windows that the designers retained and used to maximum effect. The bedroom is adjacent to a small internal terrace, which adds yet another particular design point to one of Lisbon's nicest conversions.
The office's old washroom was a dark and gloomy space that was not suited to to the remodel of this wonderful apartment. By rearranging the space and moving the walls, a shower has been installed that is something truly special.
Not everyday do you get to wash in a shower that has perfect views of the historic city whilst remaining completely out of sight. The ample light allowed for it to be dressed in stylish matte black tiles; something often not seen in bathroom design, but proves to make this shower something worth noting.
