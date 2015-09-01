Country furniture, no matter the current fashion trends, will always be in style. You're home may really be in the country, or maybe you're simply looking to bring a little bit of the countryside into your town home. Either way, country style furniture could liven up your home, make it more cosy, rustic or country chic.

And that's another beautiful thing about country style furniture; there are so many different designs and looks to choose from. From old woods to clean whites, intricate wood carvings to clean cut edges, there's something to suit any home. The versatility of country style furniture means it can fit into almost any design or atmosphere, and in any room of the house. So let's move forward and see the huge range of country furniture that could make your house a home.