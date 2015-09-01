Country furniture, no matter the current fashion trends, will always be in style. You're home may really be in the country, or maybe you're simply looking to bring a little bit of the countryside into your town home. Either way, country style furniture could liven up your home, make it more cosy, rustic or country chic.
And that's another beautiful thing about country style furniture; there are so many different designs and looks to choose from. From old woods to clean whites, intricate wood carvings to clean cut edges, there's something to suit any home. The versatility of country style furniture means it can fit into almost any design or atmosphere, and in any room of the house. So let's move forward and see the huge range of country furniture that could make your house a home.
This kitchen is the perfect fusion of contemporary industrialism and old style country. The darker colour scheme—the deep teal of the paint, the grey of the cabinet—takes this kitchen into a more edgy style. The metallic, black pendant lights also signify designed industrialism. But something the room remains with a distinctly country feeling; with the wooden breakfast bar and stools, the free standing cabinet and display of crockery, the country style range in the background.
As far as country style garden furniture goes, this table and chairs set is the epitome of class. The clean, white iron that the pieces are made from is simple and classical. Against the backdrop of your garden, the green of the grass, the blossoming flowers, this furniture would create a charming focal point, and a truly charming area in which to entertain guests or take high tea in. The lattice work on the chair seat and the table top adds to the country style effect, as well as the stunning leaf features which make up the back of the chairs. A wonderfully intricate set of furniture, one to be proud of.
A beautiful light grey country style dresser, this piece of furniture could fit into so many different homes. It's versatile colours and smooth edges make it such a great addition to almost any room. Stack it with books, use it for storage or showcase your favourite ornaments, and whatever you do this dresser will still maintain its elegant and simple style. It's also really practical; just look at all that storage space hidden from view in the bottom half!
Now this is something very unique, and perhaps not a design for the faint hearted. A feature wall, made from hay. It's a striking image, but one that has character. Perhaps it's not the most practical feature for a home, but it will certainly give your home something to be remembered by. In the right setting, here with wooden furniture adorned with wild flowers and a beautiful wooden floor, this hay wall can really work.
Wood burners, whether used inside or outside, can create the heart of your home. Here, this classic style wood burner is the main feature in the living area; casting it's glow and warmth out over the seating area. Collecting your own wood, building your own fire and maintaining it through the night doesn't have to be a chore. It can be really fun, knowing you are creating the atmosphere in the room and making something with your own hands. Wood burners give off fantastic smells too, that oaken smokiness that reminds you of camping outdoors under the starlight sky.
This nursery is absolutely adorable. It's varying shades of pinks and creams work together to create the perfect little girl's room. Country style furniture here is used to create a cosy and quaint atmosphere, one that inspires calm, and (hopefully) creates a space where your baby will sleep soundly through the night. The small, two seater sofa is really a favourite amongst this rooms wonderful set of furniture; nothing can be more quaintly country than this gorgeous checked material.
There is nothing that could make bedtime more appealing than a four poster bed. Sleep in a four poster and you instantly feel like a King or Queen, like everything in the world is OK and you've done well in life. This four poster is carved from a beautiful cherry wood, giving it that distinctive rustic feel. The wood itself is toned with russet browns, dark and a little darker. The posters themselves taper into charming knobs, really giving this bed a lovely finish.
Everything about this room shouts country, and is proud of it. Between the multiple shaded wooden floor, highlighting the eclectic feel for the room, and the free standing porcelain basin, the feel of this room could not be more quaint. The wooden dressed where the basin stands compliments the flooring perfectly, as it does the unusual wooden poles which rise from the top two corners of the bed. These wooden poles appear to be fashioned from branches, cut at either end to fit the room. Yet mostly they remain untouched by the architect, instead remaining almost completely natural.
An office space you will love spending time in, this little desk is one you won't mind sitting behind. The wood remains unvarnished, giving it that really natural edge that much country style furniture does. It's situation in the room, too, makes this office space a lovely place to work in. Cosied up in a corner, with the soft glow of the living room lights filtering through, this desk offers a completely charming space to check emails and play solitaire—I mean, to work at…
This wine cellar is what every house should have. Look at all that storage space, all that wine! But really, this country wine cellar is truly beautiful. The deep, dark woods, the lighter tones, the glass sliding door—working together in harmony to create a classic statement of country style. This is the wine cellar to show off you stock, to casually take your guests to, and to wait for the exclamations of jealousy at your stunning vintage collection.