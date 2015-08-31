Feature wall colours

Feature walls can be used in any room of the house: living areas, dining rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, kids' rooms, and the list goes on. Feature walls don't seem to have been getting much coverage over the past year, but they continue to inject colour and atmosphere into any room regardless. Whether your feature wall is a textured—perhaps making use of slates or exposed brick—or simply painted one colour, it's guaranteed to really bring life to the room.

That's another beautiful thing about feature walls: they can be almost anything, any colour or any material. They can be one block colour, multiple panels of colour, an unusual mural for the kids' room or exposed materials. Simply find the right colour and material to fit the atmosphere you desire and you'll instantly have a much more interesting and stylish space.