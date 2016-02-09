Yeah, baby! Give your home some groove

Vivid colours, graphic patterns and a love for anything groovy; that's right, we are going back in time to the fabulous 70s!

One of our favourite eras for interior design, the 70s had it all; influence from the 60s, amazing style and most importantly, we hadn't hit the 80s yet! Of course we're joking with that last comment but there was something really special about those funky 70s patterns and interior schemes. From macramé hanging chairs through to striped walls and everything in between, we're going to show you how you can help your home to dig something a little more retro.

Grab your high-waisted flares guys, this is going to be a fun one!