Yeah, baby! Give your home some groove

Vivid colours, graphic patterns and a love for anything groovy; that's right, we are going back in time to the fabulous 70s!
One of our favourite eras for interior design, the 70s had it all; influence from the 60s, amazing style and most importantly, we hadn't hit the 80s yet! Of course we're joking with that last comment but there was something really special about those funky 70s patterns and interior schemes. From macramé hanging chairs through to striped walls and everything in between, we're going to show you how you can help your home to dig something a little more retro.
Grab your high-waisted flares guys, this is going to be a fun one!
Out with the starchy colours and fabrics of previous generations and in with an anything goes vibe! 70s style is so naturally versatile and embraces colours, fabrics, patterns and looks from around the world, all into one amazing space.
This ultimate 70s bedroom, from Ferraro Habitat, this a great example of how the 70s made a little bit of everything just work. Velvet, satin and a host of other fabrics, in a range of colours that really shouldn't go together, are all joining forces to welcome to you a groovy night's sleep. What a trip!
If you're thinking of bringing 70s style into your home, we don't think you should be timid. In fact, we really believe that going to whole hog is the only way to do it, so never mind just adding a little brown and orange to a room, start thinking about furniture too!
Egg chairs are a fantastic leftover from the 60s, but finished in a macramé style, such as this one, they have been fully adopted by the 70s. We love the wire items too! Just imagine heading into your living room, curling up in your egg chair and listening to some Pink Floyd on the record player!
As we've said, when it comes to enjoying some retro vibes in your home, embracing 70s style in its entirety is a great idea and makes for fully cohesive rooms. While changing up your curtains will make an impact, we think adding a few other touches will really set your home apart!
This room is everything we love about the 70s, from a lush shag pile carpet to faux fur, swirled patterns on the curtains and seats and a vivid contrasting rug! You don't need flowers in your hair and sandals on your feet to love this space, but it couldn't hurt either!
Those 70s kids really knew how to put a kitchen together didn't they? In lieu of being able to actually go back in time and live our youth during the super 70s, we will more than settle for recreating a fantastic period kitchen from that time and it's far simpler than you think!
For true 70s style in your kitchen, you need to be opting for brightly coloured cupboards, a wooden worktop and some groovy wall tiles. This example is exactly what we mean and that mustard colour is so 70s that it's blowing our minds! Mustard and brown tiles too! We are in love!
70s style always seeks to embrace a lot of colour and in a vivid and sometimes garish way! Don't be put off by this, as once everything is in place that's when the magic happens and makes it all just works! If you don't believe us, just take a look at this example!
Such a brightly striped wall really shouldn't look as good as it does, should it? Now picture it with an egg chair, a fluffy rug, a record player with Joni Mitchell blaring out and suddenly you have the makings of a perfect 70s living room! You could even mix up the colours to find your perfect groovy combination.
If you really like the idea of injecting 70s style into your home but the loud colours don't interest you, perhaps you can take on a Scandinavian 70s feel. Renowned as the turning point in Scandinavian furniture production, the 70s saw minimalist, sleek and well thought out simple designs exploding in popularity and combined with a more muted grey for the cushions, we think this is a great look. The more serious side of 70s style for sure, but most definitely not any less stylish or fantastic!
