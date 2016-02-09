Keep your cool when looking for the perfect fridge

We're not under any illusions that buying a new fridge is the most exciting thing you'll do this year, but with a little extra thought and consideration, you won't have to do it again for a really long time. Now isn't that motivation enough to give it your full attention now? Plus, it can be a little exciting!

There is so much more involved in your new fridge purchase than simply choosing the right colour and the cheapest price, but luckily for you, we're here to make the process simple, straightforward and as cost effective as possible. So before you get yourself in a muddle, chill out and let us guide you through you new fridge purchase!