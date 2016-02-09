Keep your cool when looking for the perfect fridge

We're not under any illusions that buying a new fridge is the most exciting thing you'll do this year, but with a little extra thought and consideration, you won't have to do it again for a really long time. Now isn't that motivation enough to give it your full attention now? Plus, it can be a little exciting!
There is so much more involved in your new fridge purchase than simply choosing the right colour and the cheapest price, but luckily for you, we're here to make the process simple, straightforward and as cost effective as possible. So before you get yourself in a muddle, chill out and let us guide you through you new fridge purchase!
The first step in your fridge buying expedition must be deciding what your budget is. Don't worry about where you are going to put it yet, that will come later! Your budget will make a huge impact on what is available to you and from there you can choose something you like. Don't be too flaky with your money either; pick a top end budget and really stick to it.
This fridge, used by Studioarte, is clearly an exceptionally high-end one, so will most likely have a price tag to match. You need to think about what is important to you though!
With your budget locked in, now you can measure your kitchen and see what kind of room you have to play with. Don't forget to measure ceiling height too, as you'll be shocked by how tall some fridges are! You want to know height, depth of space and width, so don't forget anything.
As an extra tip, try to measure all the door frames that you will need to move your new fridge through to get it into place as well. It's no use buying a fridge that fits perfectly in your kitchen if you have no chance of being able to get it in there!
Where you put your fridge is more than an aesthetic choice. It is generally recommended that you form a triangle with your fridge, oven and sink, but that's not at all prescriptive, so if you want to be a renegade and try your own layout, go for it!
In a small galley kitchen, such as this one, you might find yourself a little short on room, so everything will need to line up next to each other. As long as you can get the fridge doors fully open and close enough to a plug, you should be fine, but this is most definitely something to consider when buying a fridge.
Once you know your budget, available space and proposed location, the fun can really start! That's when you can start looking into what optional extras you can afford to have and you'll soon find that buying a fridge is a lot more fun than you first thought!
One of our favourite additions is an ice and cold drink dispenser on the outside. We know this might sound a little luxurious to you, but this is becoming a fairly common addition now and with energy consumption being a real concern, the less you can open and shut your fridge, the better!
Speaking of energy consumption, it's not just the ticket price you need to be wary of when buying a fridge. You might find one that seems to tick all the boxes for you and be within your budget, but if it isn't as energy efficient as it could be, you could discover that your electricity bill goes through the roof. After all, you can't switch a fridge off to save a few pounds!
New appliances should come with an EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) and many have been designed to be A-rated. This is optimum, so if you can, always select a model that is in this classification, as you could save money in the long term and do your bit for the environment too.
One man's perfect fridge will be another man's least favourite, so this tip is all about letting your own style take the lead. Do you want a traditional white fridge? Maybe something in a brushed steel would be nice, or a black gloss version with neon blue lights?
Whatever you style leanings, try to take your current kitchen into account, otherwise buying a fridge might result in a total kitchen remodel that you hadn't planned or budgeted for. Simple designs will be a little more timeless, so try to future-proof where you can!
Regardless of whether you have a large family or not, can you ever really have too much fridge space? We know we can't! One bag of spinach is enough to leave you scrabbling around for space to put your bottled water in, so where budgets allow, we think you should try to family-size your new fridge. Think about having people over to stay for a week and how much food you would need to get in… that's the size you want!
You see? Buying a fridge can be a little fun! Now, what about an sink…
