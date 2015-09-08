Get inspired! Perfect feature walls

Lilac can be a very calming, soothing shade which makes it perfect for a bedroom. This feature wall paint uses a lovely shade of lilac to create a pretty look for this bedroom. The wall used is next to the bed where the windows are which is an interesting choice and makes the wall stand out a bit more as it is an unexpected pop of colour in an unexpected area. The colour continues to the ceiling of this area. The lilac matches great with the rest of the room which uses colours of white, gold and more lilac. The end result is a pretty room that looks relaxing and stylish, thanks to this lilac feature wall paint.