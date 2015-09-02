Rustic oak furniture: a classic essential to many home owners, a material carved into solid shapes. Oak furniture has a good name for reliability, it's going to last a long time and is a great investment. The sturdiness of oak furniture, though, is not the only thing going for it.
Oak furniture can have many different 'looks'. For example, the following ten examples of rustic oak furniture. Rustic oak is a fabulous way to inject some of the countryside into your home, to give it that rural feel that can be sometimes so difficult to create, particularly in a town house. And it's so versatile too, coming in so many different forms of furniture. So whether you're looking to creating that rustic, country feel in your bedroom, dining room or office, oak furniture could be the answer to your design queries.
Nothing makes a kitchen more homely than matching oak pieces. Between the cabinets, timber and dining table, these oak pieces really are the dominate feature in this room. The beams in particular are a favourite aspect of this room; creating a warm, country atmosphere, perfect for the family home. This is such a great space for family meals and get-togethers, with lots of room and lots of worktop area to prepare nibbles and drinks on.
This reclaimed French oak table is about as rustic as dining tables come. It's steel frames are painted a bright, poppy red, giving the table a unique edge. The design is simple yet effective, a long, oak topped table with enough room for four to very comfortably dine at, with space to accommodate up to eight. It's an easy table to match up with chairs, too. Here, it's accompanied with white painted wooden chairs, but could easily be suited to others; wooden, upholstered or otherwise.
Oak doesn't have to be furniture to find a place in your home. This structure framed the charming blue country door, creating a beautiful entranceway into a beautiful home. The architect has developed and renovated a Scottish bothy into a small, 3 bedroom home, and has certainly made the most of the entrance. Oak gives a sense of safety and security, exactly what you want hen you walk through your doorway after a long day's work.
Functional and well designed, these cabinets offer so much great storage space. Best situated in a bedroom, they could be the ideal home for all your foldable clothes and nicknacks that can't seem to find a place elsewhere. The texture of the oak, grain running lengthways, and its light shade make these cabinets a beautiful addition to your furniture. There's even space on top to place some ornaments or stack some books.
A book lovers' dream: their own library shelves. The oak shelves rise from the cabinet space, right up to the ceiling and encompassing the entirety of the wall. But this library of oak doesn't just hold a huge collection of books. On the left hand side there is a small alcove, usable as a working desk space. There's also extra storage space beneath the shelves, shut off by oak doors, hiding away any clutter that may find it's way into your home.
A lovely, homely bedroom, designed for comfort and cosiness. The oak bed, with matching bedside table and chest of drawers, is a fairly light shade. This is a bedroom you would love to be in; to curl up under the blanket on the cold nights with a good book, or lie amongst the soft, cushioned pillows on a lazy Sunday morning. The bed is adorned with two beautiful throws, one a charming pink and the other a more intricate geometric pattern. Both comfortable and stylish, this is a wonderful piece of rustic oak furniture to create a country feel in your home, wherever you may be.
What better place to have oak furniture than outdoors, where it grew from? Returned to its natural habitat, this oak table looks spectacular out in the open space of a bespoke garden. The long bench of the table top, made from smooth oak, is attached to an original overhead structure. The wooden umbrella, oak too, fans out over the table, painted a sky blue on top and structured with bold geometric shapes underneath. Below are eight matching blue chairs, painted a darker shade in order to contrast the light oak wood of the table.
Another matching cabinet set, perfect for the rustic style bedroom. The dark oak of these cabinets look fabulous against the light exposed brick of the wall, making a beautiful contrast. The dark, metal handle attached to the separate drawers are wonderful touches, really giving the set a rustic feel. Clearly inspired by a rustic, rural feel, this matching set could feel at home in many settings, whether really out in the country or in your town house.
This neutral toned sideboard is the perfect piece of oak furniture to become the home of your favourite display pieces. Whether it's your expensive china set, crystal wine glasses or elegant ornaments, they will find a place on the display unit of this sideboard. The light taupe shade allows it to fit into many settings, lending a rural atmosphere to any space it's placed in.
This low bed makes the most of its oak framework, with its base extending out from under the mattress and creating an extra platform. The headboard is fashioned from the same oak, complete with smoothed down knots and textured grains. Coupled with the sea grey of the bedspread, this bed mixes the organic with the contemporary, the rustic with the modern. The oak structure of this bed truly makes for a restful night's sleep, content in the knowledge that you are sleeping in style.