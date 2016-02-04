The Home Standing Tall with the Trees

At homify we love to see homes that have been built to be at one with nature. For too long we have seen the natural environment suffer from destruction due to unsustainable home design and poor building practices. Thankfully, due to stronger government regulation, growing ecological awareness and a dedicated architecture and design movement—the good far outweighs the bad!
The project we're lucky to tour today is one of the stellar examples of good home design. Featuring both a sensitive building layout and many eco-friendly design aspects, this modern home by Robert Gurney Architect is the way of the future.
Let's check it out…
A long, sloping pathway directs us towards the entrance of the residence. As one walks down the pathway, they would pass by one of the many majestic pine trees that stand within the site. This is just one of the many mature trees that were respectfully protected and built around.
The design ethos from the owners and Robert Gurney Architect was for the home to be moulded by the rolling and wooded topography. This home does not simply imitate a particular architecture style but rather is formed as a unique expression of modern architecture and the natural landscape.
The massing and shape of the home has been dictated by the natural forces at play. Rather than cut and clear the site to be more favourable for a build, the home was instead built as a direct response to the steep elevation.
In terms of the materials chosen for the exterior, we can see how the architects have favoured natural materials to allow the structure to settle into position naturally.
We are welcomed inside the home by an interior that is tranquil and minimal. Spaces here are not only pleasing to the eye, but they also appear active and intricate. Naturally we are drawn towards the warm flames of the ultra-modern fireplace that keeps all those who relax in the lounge area comfortable.
Bringing music to the ears is the majestic grand piano that stands not only as a beautiful feature of the space, but also subconsciously contrasts against the monochrome scheme of the rest of the space.
A dining area on the landing upstairs introduces an exciting display of bold décor choices. Look no further than the gold shaded seats that surround the dining table. The table itself is a confident choice, with its transparent surfaces and intricate metal framework.
Positioning the dining area up on the landing appears to be an obvious choice considering the wonderful views that can be enjoyed from here. Diners wont miss a thing thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.
In today's modern life it is an unfortunate thing that we must occasionally work from home. Bringing work home can seem like a negative thing to do but we'd have to disagree in this instance. Just take a look at this amazing home office that brings the class of a CEO's office!
A huge meeting table that can fit all the board members has been positioned centrally to ensure that conversations flow and no important issue is unable to be resolved. Lining the walls are the beautiful timber bookshelves, filled with all the necessary books, documents and general paperwork.
In the early morning rush quick meals are an essential part of the routine. A formal dining table would naturally seem like a poor choice of location for these types of meals so a small table with a handful of chairs have been placed beside the kitchen. It is an easy place to grab a bite to eat before the commute to work or dropping the kids off at school.
An incredible feature of the residence is the decking that surrounds a large portion of the first level. One would feel high above the world when standing or sitting up here. From this angle we can appreciate how the deeply stained timber appears to match the leaves of the deciduous trees in the foreground.
To conclude our tour we find ourselves beside the crystal clear waters of the swimming pool. We couldn't imagine a better way to spend time in this home than swimming in the water while occasionally pausing to take the time to appreciate the beautiful wooded landscape.
It would feel incredible knowing that a home as perfect as this could be built without any destruction of the sensitive ecosystem of the woodlands. It just goes to show what an incredible job Robert Gurney Architect have done.
