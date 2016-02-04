The Home Standing Tall with the Trees

At homify we love to see homes that have been built to be at one with nature. For too long we have seen the natural environment suffer from destruction due to unsustainable home design and poor building practices. Thankfully, due to stronger government regulation, growing ecological awareness and a dedicated architecture and design movement—the good far outweighs the bad!

The project we're lucky to tour today is one of the stellar examples of good home design. Featuring both a sensitive building layout and many eco-friendly design aspects, this modern home by Robert Gurney Architect is the way of the future.

Let's check it out…