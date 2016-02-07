Your browser is out-of-date.

Better than your average bed

Adonis Adoni Adonis Adoni
Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style bedroom
Most people pay little thought to the huge array of available options when looking to buy a bed. Consequently, bedrooms usually contain standard single or double sized beds, with a wooden or metal frame. The only common variation is the height of the frame.  

But there's whole other world of beds out there! There are some many unusual choices just waiting to be discovered that would redefine any bedroom and give it special charm. So, although a bed's primary purpose is to provide proper support and comfort, it doesn't hurt to inject a little fun into the bedroom!

Take notes and, as always be inspired!

Suspended belief

Wiszące łóżko Imperial Couch, Hanging beds Hanging beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Hanging beds

Hanging beds
Hanging beds
Hanging beds

There are some beds that will render you utterly speechless. As the image above shows, a bed that hangs from the ceiling surely qualifies as a jaw-dropping choice.

It’s a bed that gives an utterly unique feature to the bedroom. If you're looking to make a bold statement in your bedroom then a hanging bed will certainly not let you down! We're certain your friends will be captivated and, who knows, perhaps you'll start a trend!

Pallet perfection

Easy bedroom, Eloisa Conti Visual Eloisa Conti Visual BedroomBeds & headboards
Eloisa Conti Visual

Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual
Eloisa Conti Visual

If you are looking a temporary solution or an alternative bed for your room, think DIY. Finding usable pallets and repurposing them to create a bed frame is not as difficult as you think it might be. You can scour local construction sites, enquire at hardware or furniture stores or ask at your town's newspaper distribution warehouse, which are usually brimming with old pallets.  

Pallet framed beds have nothing to envy from store bought beds as they are full of charm, which can be further enhanced by painting the wood to match the colour scheme of your bedroom, like in the bedroom shown above.

Headboard shelves

Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style bedroom
Slade Architecture

Greene Street Loft

Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture

Your headboard could be more useful than you give it credit for. Perhaps it could even become an indispensable feature of the room.

For example, in the amazing bedroom shown here, by Slade Architecture, the headboard extends well beyond the dimensions of the bed, becoming at one with a wall of shelves, where each shelf is home to a different decorative object, Originality is undoubtedly the key word!

Canopy

Fluoro Paisley, Catherine Lansfield Home Catherine Lansfield Home BedroomTextiles Cotton Multicolored
Catherine Lansfield Home

Catherine Lansfield Home
Catherine Lansfield Home
Catherine Lansfield Home

There was a time when wealthy people would include their canopy bed in their will. Fortunately, nowadays you don’t have to wait for a rich uncle to bestow you with this amazing piece of furniture! Canopy beds are a beautiful and eye-catching addition to a bedroom, evoking memories of childhood tales of knights and princesses.

Whilst you can indulge in a more traditional, luxuriously carved canopy bed, you can now also opt for a more colourful and modern style, such as the example above. A bold, fun bed whose bright colours are making us dream of summer.

Floating wood

SLEEPING, Temahome Temahome BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Grey
Temahome

Temahome
Temahome
Temahome

Wooden materials always enhance a home's interior décor and this is of course true in the bedroom. Temahome, in the pictured example, chose a wooden framed bed of dark hues and simple lines. The bed seems to be levitating, whilst the mattresses rests comfortably on the frame. 

When opting for a wooden framed bed you should take into account the surrounding environment. A modern décor, for example, with neutral  coloured walls, furniture and furnishings provides a perfect setting for a wooden bed.

Round and proud

HOTEL PUERTA AMERICA, Madrid, Habitación Ron Arad, RAFAEL VARGAS FOTOGRAFIA SL RAFAEL VARGAS FOTOGRAFIA SL Modern style bedroom
RAFAEL VARGAS FOTOGRAFIA SL

RAFAEL VARGAS FOTOGRAFIA SL
RAFAEL VARGAS FOTOGRAFIA SL
RAFAEL VARGAS FOTOGRAFIA SL

Round beds aren't a novel concept in the bedroom. In fact they've long since been associated with rich and famous Hollywood stars or luxurious modern hotel rooms. Nevertheless, they are a realistic if somewhat bold choice for any bedroom.

If you'd love to add a little spice to your bedroom then why not consider throwing your home décor a curve ball by including a round bed right in the middle of the room?

Admittedly, you'd need a fairly large bedroom to be able to position your bed right in the middle of the room so if you, like most of us, struggle with limited dimensions, don't miss these: Small Bedrooms With Big Personalities.

Which of our alternative beds did you like most? Are you brave enough to consider one for your bedroom? Let us know!

