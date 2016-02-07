Better than your average bed

Most people pay little thought to the huge array of available options when looking to buy a bed. Consequently, bedrooms usually contain standard single or double sized beds, with a wooden or metal frame. The only common variation is the height of the frame.

But there's whole other world of beds out there! There are some many unusual choices just waiting to be discovered that would redefine any bedroom and give it special charm. So, although a bed's primary purpose is to provide proper support and comfort, it doesn't hurt to inject a little fun into the bedroom!

Take notes and, as always be inspired!