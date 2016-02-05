A Home that Refracts Dreams into Reality

Here on homify there is one style of residential architecture that we love to host more than any other—the ultra-modern! Why do we love this style so much? Well, when one enters into a home of this style you simply can never know what you're getting yourself into!

The following article will showcase one of the most fascinating examples of ultra-modern architecture we've seen. Coming all the way from Argentina, the home's prism form stands out not only for its bold shape but also its glistening white surfaces that helps brighten its surrounds.

Come with us to explore both inside and out…