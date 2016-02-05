A Home that Refracts Dreams into Reality

Here on homify there is one style of residential architecture that we love to host more than any other—the ultra-modern! Why do we love this style so much? Well, when one enters into a home of this style you simply can never know what you're getting yourself into!
The following article will showcase one of the most fascinating examples of ultra-modern architecture we've seen. Coming all the way from Argentina, the home's prism form stands out not only for its bold shape but also its glistening white surfaces that helps brighten its surrounds.
Come with us to explore both inside and out…
Pictured is the incredible home glistening in the sunshine. Forming as one single level, the structure is defined by a prism shape that rises from a concrete base. Accommodated inside is over 200 square metres of living space.
The project demanded over twelve months of construction to ensure that everything was ready for the keys to be handed over to the owners. Considering the size and the intensive craftsmanship involved in the design, it was quite a fast process.
This is not only Meneghetti Arquitectos' showcase project, but it is also the owner of the company's family residence.
Inside is a real treat for fans of minimalist style décor. The architects have brought modern materials and finishes, such as the polished concrete flooring, huge sheets of glass and stunning stark white walls for the remaining surfaces. Each element is a strong statement on its own but, when combined, they play off each other to create a dynamic interior. Housed within the lounge area are limited pieces of varying styles, textures, and colours.
Outside is a generously sized swimming pool that awaits attention. We wish we could grab a cold drink from the fridge and relax in the sun for a while!
The view of the communal zone from another perspective reveals the stunning
showroom appeal of the home. Walls of sliding glass doors open to the outdoor entertainment areas and swimming pool, whilst also exposing the interiors to the natural light. Behind the lounge is a casual dining table and a fully kitted-out kitchen.
Just because one person is tasked with preparing the meal doesn't mean they need to miss out on all the fun! A line of stools beside the island bench means that nobody is left out of the conversations. Those working in the kitchen can also enjoy the benefit of undisrupted views of the nature outside.
It is perhaps in the study space that the home's white-on-white scheme is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the space and bounces off the whites of the walls from the skylight above. No colour is introduced at all, resulting in a powerful image.
To avoid distracting from the impact created by the white scheme, no other shades colours have been introduced into the space.
To conclude we move outside where the architects have created a stunning oasis. Whether the owners wish to swim laps or just relax, the pool is a beautiful feature that is sure to be well used.
Notice how the outdoor area has been designed to interact and feel as if it was a part of the internal setting. When the glass doors are opened the level concrete surfaces provide a natural flow as one walks between areas.
