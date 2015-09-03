Wooden front doors

Wooden doors come in so many different designs; from traditional and rustic woods, complete with iron door knockers, so quaint country ones, painted to inspire charm. Although they can't come in too many different shapes—functionality is still important, of course—some wooden doors have glass panels fitted into them, allowing light to spill through and into your home. The wood itself can be so versatile, whether you opt for darker or lighter shades, traditional and sturdy oak or elegant cherry. And once you've chosen your wood, it's not a totally crazy idea to paint it. Below we see two lovely examples of painted wooden doors, and both work so well in their surroundings.

So whether your home is a grand building, or perhaps a small cottage style, there is probably still a wooden door out there to fit your designs. Take a look at these beautiful ten ideas to inspire you to choose what's right for you.