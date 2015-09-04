Cream kitchens

Cream is the go to colour for versatility and elegance. It's found its home painted on the walls of country cottages, industrial style penthouses, contemporary flats and so many other homes. And it looks good in any room, whether it be a living space, kitchen, bathroom or bedroom. Cream will always guarantee you a clean, glowing space, ready to be accented with other colours or left to its own neutral tones.
It's for all these reasons that a cream kitchen could be the choice for you. It works so well in a space like the kitchen, where there are so many utensils and extras to choose from. Cream offers you that subtle, quiet background which can harmonise well with almost anything you decide to add to your kitchen, whether it's bright red utensils or oak worktops. But practicality isn't all that cream is good for; it's the colour which will never go out of fashion, always remaining the height of effortless chic.
This kitchen merges two styles; the classic country vibes and the currently trending industrial feel. The beams supporting the ceiling, usual seen in cottages or barn conversions, have been designed from painted black metals beams, which would usually be associated with a more industrial feel. They really stand out against the rest of the kitchen, too, as the cream works effortlessly to create a neutral space. The wooden table and bar stools add a wonderful multi-textured layer to the room, bringing the country vibe to the forefront of the room.
This charming kitchen is the epitome of rustic chic; it's various shades of cream and beige painted across the walls, surface tops and cabinets. The country range cooker, although white, works beautifully against the darker cream cabinets, and blends well amongst the light cream of the wall. The sing, too, is a quaint nod to the country style kitchen; a porcelain base sinking deep into the cabinets.
The contrast between the clean, light wood of the worktop surfaces and the cream of the cabinets in this kitchen is beautiful. This kitchen is the sort you look forward to breakfasting in, where you don't mind waking up on those cold and dark mornings. Instead, you get up with enthusiasm to greet the new day and head downstairs to enjoy a hot cup of coffee in your cosy, rustic kitchen before the day begins.
Again this kitchen makes use of lovely light wood to compliment the cream of the kitchen's cabinets and paint. This lovely kitchen island is also another beautiful feature of the room, offering a nice space to enjoy breakfast at, or could be used as extra work space when preparing food. The pendant lamps, of a bronze colour tone, work well as an accent in this room.
This kitchen is the modern adaptation of the classic country kitchen; kitchen island, light wooden floors and worktop, pendant lights. The real highlight note in this room is the black granite of the worktop on the far side of the room, which contrasts the otherwise light tones. Pendant lights elegant drape down above the island, creating a lovely atmosphere of air and elegance.
Still with the cream theme, bit with a few alterations. The cabinets and walls remain cream, but the surfaces are a beautifully contrasting black granite. The traditional kitchen island has also disappeared, and has been replaced by a classic wooden kitchen table, home to a charming flower arrangement and fruit bowl. The lighting here is also slightly unusual, with five lamps attached to the wall, shining down on to the shelves and cabinets.
Complete with creams, lighter wood, darker wood, and in-ceiling spot lights, this kitchen really makes the most of the modern country style. It's a truly homey kitchen, one where you would be content to rest up in over the long winter nights, sipping hot chocolate and munching through a bag of cookies. Or perhaps in the summer time; open the patio doors and let all the light and warmth in from the outside, and perhaps even enjoy a chilled glass of wine.
The clear highlight of this cream kitchen is the amount of natural light that filters into the space. These glorious, tall windows, sectioned into quaint squares, allows the most amount of light into the room as possible Cream works so well in these spaces with so much natural light, it reflects beautifully and really makes the kitchen shine.
The dark wood on the back walls create a brilliant contrast in this kitchen, highlighting the lovely cleanliness of the cream cabinets. The wood on the worktop is substantially lighter than the wood on the wall, and also the wood used in the beams above. All work together to create a stunning kitchen which makes excellent use of the neutrality of cream.
This kitchen was originally a derelict cattle shed, with no roof and walls crumbling on all sides. SDA Architecture has made it into a beautiful family home, one which oozes with country charm and simple elegance. This room exemplifies this wonderfully, with its light cream shades and simple pendant lighting. It's the perfect space to not only cook in, but also to entertain guests or host family gatherings in. Kitchen islands are always a great space to have everyone gathered around, and this kitchen is so welcoming that your guests will never want to leave.