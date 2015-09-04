Cream kitchens

Cream is the go to colour for versatility and elegance. It's found its home painted on the walls of country cottages, industrial style penthouses, contemporary flats and so many other homes. And it looks good in any room, whether it be a living space, kitchen, bathroom or bedroom. Cream will always guarantee you a clean, glowing space, ready to be accented with other colours or left to its own neutral tones.

It's for all these reasons that a cream kitchen could be the choice for you. It works so well in a space like the kitchen, where there are so many utensils and extras to choose from. Cream offers you that subtle, quiet background which can harmonise well with almost anything you decide to add to your kitchen, whether it's bright red utensils or oak worktops. But practicality isn't all that cream is good for; it's the colour which will never go out of fashion, always remaining the height of effortless chic.