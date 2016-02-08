Attracting wildlife into your garden

In an increasingly urban and industrial society, gardens hold that last bond between man and nature. They are a true source of tranquillity and well-being, brimming with the life of colourful plants.

Even though a manicured space with organised pots and trimmed grass is usually the norm, a garden offers the unique opportunity to create a self-sustainable wildlife ecosystem. You can wake every day to the melodic song of birds as your kids experience nature up close and personal with tadpoles in the pond and hedgehogs making the occasional visit.

Seducing small rodents, reptiles, amphibians, insects and birds into your garden isn't so difficult, you just need to make it a colourful haven for wildlife. And in this article, we're going to show you how.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!