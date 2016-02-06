The home from another world

Introducing an incredible island home that's set in the midst of a truly celestial location. Nestled in an isolated spot on Ibiza, right in the heart of the Balearic islands in the Mediterranean Sea, this is outstanding home design that embraces the warm climate and is simply a delight to inhabit.
Design and construction was overseen by expert architects at MG&AG Arquitectos, who again have proven their talent for unique home creation. In terms of architecture, the design is outstandingly modern thanks to its sleek forms. Inside, the home features grand communal zones and six bedrooms that can accommodate a large family and their many guests should they come calling.
Come and explore it all for yourself and experience the amazing lifestyle that this home has to offer!
Entitled 'Casa Oasis', the home is perched high on an elevated ridge, facing south towards the mainland. It is a beautiful, strong object, formed of dominant white shades and a diversity of symmetrical shapes.
The design by MG&AG Arquitectos embraces the beauty of living on the island, with its detailing and construction showing a special union with the landscape.
We move around to the outdoor entertainment space at the rear and we find something that looks almost out of this world.
The budget for lighting on this build was considerable, with both the interiors and exteriors benefiting from a diversity of lighting types. Notice here how each step and solid border around the outdoor space is illuminated by a row of strip lights—a feature that wouldn't have come cheap!
Light shines through the wall of glass that wraps around the home and we can feel ourselves being lured inside…
But before we enter, we take a step further back and find ourselves beside the swimming pool that comes complete with heated spa. Also hosted inside the pool is a row of three lounge chairs with individual drink holders.
Integrated into the swimming pool is a smart technology system that ensures the water and lighting can be fully adjusted to suit any desire. Most would associate this kind of luxury with a hotel resort but, amazingly, this home is privately owned.
Unsurprisingly the kitchen boasts the best of everything. Dominating the space is the sleek look of the stainless steel appliances and counters. There is a good reason why stainless is the preferred choice in restaurant kitchens around the world— it’s virtually indestructible!
As proud owners of stainless steel countertops, the residents can enjoy cooking without fear of damage. Even better, their kitchen can be easily cleaned after a big night of preparing meals and making cocktails.
Well-placed panels of recessed glazing have been incorporated into the design of the hallway so that light can flood throughout the interior zones.
A sandstone wall begins outside and continues on into the hallway, providing a natural feature for those passing through to appreciate.
One of the en suite bedrooms occupies a north facing room on the top floor and, just like the rest of the home, the space is filled with sophisticated decorative touches.
The arrangement reminds us of a place that is perfect for a peaceful afternoon nap. One would feel instantly refreshed sleeping in this bedroom, no matter how bad the hangover is from the night before.
It seems only natural for a home as luxurious as this to offer a beautiful private setting in the attached en suite bathroom.
It seems that every aspect of the bathroom has been tailored to optimise and enhance every inch of space. This was especially important considering the bathroom needed to accommodate such a grand standalone bathtub.
We couldn't possibly leave the home without taking one last look at the outdoor pool area. This time we notice the seating types that are positioned around the space.
We are big fans in particular of the funky poolside armchairs with their unique curved design. One can imagine spending days sipping on cocktails while enjoying a good book in the glorious sunshine.
