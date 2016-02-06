The home from another world

Introducing an incredible island home that's set in the midst of a truly celestial location. Nestled in an isolated spot on Ibiza, right in the heart of the Balearic islands in the Mediterranean Sea, this is outstanding home design that embraces the warm climate and is simply a delight to inhabit.

Design and construction was overseen by expert architects at MG&AG Arquitectos, who again have proven their talent for unique home creation. In terms of architecture, the design is outstandingly modern thanks to its sleek forms. Inside, the home features grand communal zones and six bedrooms that can accommodate a large family and their many guests should they come calling.

Come and explore it all for yourself and experience the amazing lifestyle that this home has to offer!