A historic pub turned charming country home

There is no real feeling like watching a new build or restoration come to fruition. And whilst seeing a new build get off the ground is the desire for some, many wish to tackle a restoration head-on, and be proud to call home a building that owns a certain history or charm that newly built buildings simply cannot achieve. This once neglected building in Germany is no exception, and whilst its restoration was not the easiest of tasks, looking back on completing such a project is something only a certain few can lay claim to.
After being purchased by the new owners, the listed building as you see it was actually the old village pub. Although its facade looks tired and dated, the foundations and frame was actually in relatively good shape. Wanting to live in a home that was something more than just four walls, the history of the building as a pub was sure to be a real talking point of the renovation.
Constructed in 1804, the more than 200 year old structure was obviously showing some signs of its age. With the help of Stuccolustro, The entire facade was given a facelift to seal all the gaps and become insulated and waterproof to restore it to its former glory.
After the entire exterior was brought back to life, we can now really grasp what the pub would have looked like some 200 years ago. Wishing to restore it using authentic materials and colours allows it look like the building has only been built yesterday, yet in the style of that period. No modern restoration would be complete without the environment in mind; this project utilising a wood burning stove to cut down on heating costs.
No Bavarian-style home is complete without an array of flowers in the springtime, and this home is no exception. We can just imagine how nice this pub would have been for the locals during the warmer summer months, with the smell of flowers in the fresh mountain air come April.
Rustic charm reigns supreme for the interior spaces, utilising brick, timber, as well as low ceilings, to help retain the authenticity of the design.
Upstairs, the dominance of dark timber reminds us that we are in an historic building. Sometimes, it is easier to restore a building using modern materials, fittings, and fixtures, but with the owners wanting to retain the historic charm, more authentic methods and materials were used; some of the timber and stone used throughout was actually sourced from a dilapidated cottage close by.
