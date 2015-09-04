Lovely leather desk details

Think about traditional old-fashioned studies and offices and what springs to mind? Dimmed lighting, filing trays and leather! We aren't just talking about leather desk tops, we are thinking of traditional leather desk chairs and a wealth of natural materials all working together to create a feeling of nostalgia and importance.
Take a look at these examples of leather desk details in situ, as well as our suggestions for how to incorporate a little hide into your work hub. You never know, you might be inspired to try some upcycling yourself!
Leather desk chairs are the kinds of accessories that can turn a nice space into a phenomenal room, especially if they are antique or retro in style. Though the office in this example is breathtaking already, thanks to the use of lashings of polished wood and that incredible ceiling, what really makes the desk pop is the addition of those chairs! With wood being the main material in the room, adding leather to the desk itself would not really be an option, but using it to accessorise is nothing short of perfect and we adore these large comfy chairs that look like they have been witness to some long and important discussions!
Leather desk details don't come much more dramatic or eye catching than an actual writing table covered entirely in animal hide do they? It shouldn't work when we say it like that, but take a look and be shocked at just how understated, elegant and delightful this desk from Hide and Stitch really is. Finished in a subtle chocolate brown, the leather effectively blends with the rest of the neutral tones in the room and doesn't draw unnecessary attention to itself. The very epitome of elegance, this office is relaxed, masculine and conducive to productivity and we just love it!
Now this is what you initially pictured when we talked about leather desk detailing isn't it? And why not, as this fabulous antique desk not only looks the part but is effortlessly elegant and old-world opulent. We love how the rest of the room has been kept extremely simple, so as to showcase the gorgeousness of the polished wood, inset leather top and tactile shape. The use of a pale, heritage colour such as the pistachio seen here on the walls, helps to really bring out the warm tones in the wooden desk and we just can't get enough of that traditional leather top, seen here in a stunning natural tan.
If traditional wood is what you are after but you like modern styling, why not consider an open-out bureau desk cabinet that you can customise perfectly to your taste? We love the potential that this example offers and thanks to the extensive drawers, filing spaces and stunning wood used to create it, all you need to do is pop your personal stamp on it to make it perfect. We can imagine adding some traditional leather desk details, such as a leather writing pad, but in a funky colour, maybe to match the room it will be placed in. Throw in a matching leather chair and suddenly you have a home office that is not only practical but also a real style statement.
When styles combine, you can throw away the rule book and let your imagination run wild. Here we see a relatively traditional wooden desk which has been made infinitely more modern with the inclusion of jarring metal shapes, to match the bookcase. Though this should not work as perfectly as it does, the end result is undeniably stunning and makes us think that adding some other traditional elements, such as leather desk chairs or a leather desk top would not be out of the question. When design can be this personal, why play it safe?
We love this quirky, fun office space with the traditional wooden bureau, funky vintage lamp and bright ornaments taking centre stage and we can only imagine how fabulous a brightly coloured leather desk chair would look! Imagine finding a chair in that same banana yellow, or even adding a leather pad to the existing chair, with traditional Chesterfield style studs around the edges to add another old meets new juxtaposition to this already eclectic and individual space! The word traditional can conjure up such negative imagery, but we love traditional styling in a modern setting or with a fresh twist, so try it yourself.
We are undeniably HUGE fans of industrial chic, especially when it looks as stunning as this amazing desk and if we wanted to inject a little bit of leather desk traditionalism, just to add a fun contrast, we would be sure to do so in a non-permanent way. With this in mind, a transferable leather writing pad would be a perfect addition, sat on one side of the desk, in case desktop publishing and emails have to give way to a more traditional form of correspondence. We would be tempted to invest in a brightly coloured addition, but a heritage colour, such as a traditional bottle green, would look equally as stunning and add a sense of nostalgia to an uber modern installation.
If leather desk tops and big squishy chairs are not for you, try adding an injection of leather into your home office in a more subtle way. Can you spot what we are referring to in this example? No doubt your eyes are focussing on that stunning shabby chic bureau and matching chair, which look breathtakingly elegant in this pastel room, but look on top and you will see a lovely baby blue leather desk radio. A subtle but beautiful addition to the desk itself, we love how perfectly symbiotic the radio is with the rest of the room and can imagine being very happy to listen to some old-fashioned tunes while catching up on some letter writing.
What an amazing space! We're not sure we would get much work done in here because we would be too busy looking around at all the amazing pictures on the wall, fun light shade and wanting to dip into all the books! However, this is a funky and very different office space that could be perfect for a little injection of traditional style, alongside that amazing antique wooden sideboard. We think a huge statement leather desk chair would be just the ticket, perhaps something in a captain style, with studs and a swivelling seat. Productivity ahoy!
When an installation is as sweet and simple as this it seems almost criminal to suggest adding something but if we could make just a couple of small additions, we would go for a leather desk pad or maybe a leather desk chair in a pale peach tone. The use of steel and wood make for a lovely combination of natural materials, so adding one more will not disrupt the balance. Were we to start suggesting moulded plastic, we know that would be an error! So much more (or less?!) than minimalist, we are utterly in love with this set up.
