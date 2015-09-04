Lovely leather desk details

Think about traditional old-fashioned studies and offices and what springs to mind? Dimmed lighting, filing trays and leather! We aren't just talking about leather desk tops, we are thinking of traditional leather desk chairs and a wealth of natural materials all working together to create a feeling of nostalgia and importance.

Take a look at these examples of leather desk details in situ, as well as our suggestions for how to incorporate a little hide into your work hub. You never know, you might be inspired to try some upcycling yourself!