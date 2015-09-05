Considering contemporary home plans

Contemporary home plans are so fabulous because they offer limitless scope for imagination and personalisation. Whatever your particular design leanings, they can be incorporated into a modern setting, as long as you have an architect that shares your vision and understands the importance of a modern approach.
Take a look at what we think you should consider when creating your own contemporary home plans and see if we can inspire you to think even more outside the box.
The hub for most homes, the kitchen is one room that you must absolutely give a lot of thought to, while finalising your contemporary home plans. A necessity, you will need to consider how it will blend with other rooms, whether you favour practicality over aesthetics or if you can manage to seamlessly blend the two to bring to life a space that everybody wants to spend time in. This example has managed exactly that with a heady combination of clean lines, white space, primary colour accents and swathes of natural light that will invigorate both chefs and diners!
The key to any successful contemporary bedroom setting, such as this one from moreno:massy, is to always keep in mind that rest and recuperation are the main objectives and that everything superfluous to that functionality can be kept to a minimum. Contemporary home plans seek to make clever and understated use of available space and as we see here, this results in wonderfully well lit and pared back zones. Nothing extraneous is in situ here and yet the space does not look too stark or unfinished due to elegant furnishings and subtle additions, such as a stripped wooden floor to bring warmth and break up the white space.
Contemporary, by its very nature, suggests modernity and newness but that is not to say that contemporary home plans cannot take advantage of traditional styling too. We love this kitchen for the clever combination of the ultimate in traditional appliances, a range cooker, working with a simple and minimal cupboard design. No country chic here, the cabinets are plain and elegant and with uncluttered surfaces, the space as a whole looks entirely cutting edge. We could imagine this set up looking ideal in a contemporary barn conversion that looks to allude to more traditional installations.
Very much the style of the moment, open plan living spaces offer wonderful opportunities for an injection of contemporary detailing, even in older properties. Confused? Don't be! Contemporary home plans can be created to fit within an existing building space, even if it is a traditional or old fashioned one. Here we see an open plan kitchen, dining and living room area within a beautifully finished barn conversion. The overall effect is undeniably contemporary and crisp, yet the new and old are blending perfectly. What a perfect symbiosis of styles!
Think about contemporary styling and you will most likely be picturing clean, stark lines with crisp edged furniture, all in light and neutral colours. Well, you'd be right and we love this wonderful example of how cutting edge bedroom design can be! Contemporary home plans will usually seek to favour a minimalist flavour and the natural colour palette featured here is a perfect example of why. Sleek, high end and yet still extremely inviting, this room is simple modernity at its best and most effective.
If subtle and understated is not your style and you prefer to go all out with your contemporary home plans, this may be the ideal bedroom for you. A dramatic bed, polished concrete floor, subtle greenery and luxe accent pieces such as the footstool all combine perfectly to create a space that is unforgettable, unique and quintessentially contemporary. The use of natural light and bright white helps to keep this room from veering into eccentric or eclectic and the retention of sleek, crisp lines makes sure that modernity is at the epicentre of every design decision.
To look at this space as a whole it is infinitely contemporary, if a little crowded and busy, but take a moment to focus in on key individual features and there are plenty of retro choices at play. The sofas, though elegant and simple, feature atomic-inspired legs, the bookshelves are filled with belongings and there is a lot of furniture in this one room. This goes to show that contemporary home plans can take into account retro styling and larger amounts of furniture, if the overall effect remains that of a clean and bright space that is not only usable but beautiful too. The neutral palette at play here ensures that the space does not feel overcrowded, but cosy and modern all at once.
For an instant injection of contemporary styling, low-level furniture cannot be beaten. By sinking everything a few inches closer to the floor, rooms feel larger and seem to offer more blank and bright space. We love the contemporary home plans at play here, which look to showcase light natural wood, boxy designs and neutral soft furnishings. When combined, these elements create a feeling of vastness as well as laid-back relaxation and calm. We can imagine movie nights being nothing short of spectacular in this large airy space.
Contemporary home plans would not be complete with out a suitably modern, bordering on ostentatious, bathroom design and this one is nothing short of perfect! A large space, the designers have taken full advantage of it being drowned in natural light by installing the reflective chromed bathtub, towel rails and sink support. Featuring vintage style items too, such as the rug and wall panelling, this room should potentially feel like more of a hybrid than it does, but the only lasting impression is one of stark modernity and crisp contemporary consideration. Stunning and suitable for a house from any period.
If there was just one buzzword to describe contemporary design we have feeling it would be 'white'. White on white on even more white is the theme here and we can't deny that it works beautifully, resulting in a space that is not only practical but undeniably chic, up to date and space-age in its modernity. With no room for error, the lines in this bathroom are crisp and perfect with natural light pouring in through that gloriously oversized skylight. Contemporary home plans really don't get much better than this!
