Super kitchen surplus

KIM & DANNY'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens
Taking the time to give considered thought to every facet of a room can make all the difference between the creation of a beautiful, personalised and stylish room that is cohesive in every way and a space that falls slightly short of the mark. In the case of kitchens, selecting the perfect kitchen surplus is essential as worktops, in particular, always comprise a large proportion of the available space and naturally draw the eye.

Take a look at the following worktops and see if your kitchen surplus is up to scratch!

Bare and beautiful

Abney News N16 - Appartment ESB Flooring Classic style kitchen
When it comes to the selection of kitchen surplus, less can often be more, allowing the beauty of the other style selections to shine through instead. In this lovely kitchen we see sympathetic tones working perfectly together to create a calm and natural space, which is elegantly accessorised with a chunky butcher's block worktop. Bringing natural warmth to a light space, the worktop is a welcome textural addition, joining forces with the perfectly stripped floor to really showcase wood as the premier material in the room. 

Perfectly polished

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern kitchen
We love this eclectic kitchen space from New Images that is taking full advantage of numerous exciting materials in a bid to create an ambience and vibe that is perfectly personal for the residents in situ. The heavily striated wood of the island unit provides the ideal plinth for the installation of some chunky stainless steel as kitchen surplus. Highly polished, the surface reflects the natural light already in the room and helps to prevent the space taking on too much of an industrial feel. The end result is a kitchen that looks cohesive, highly stylised and truly fit for purpose.

Mind-blowing marble

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern kitchen
The use of cool tones and natural materials in this kitchen are really working to create a space that is as inviting as it is practical. The grey of the cabinets is wonderfully complimented by the metal island stools and polished light shades, but the real star of the show is that fabulous white and grey marble kitchen surplus that is centre stage in the space. Helping to keep the room bright and airy, the worktop has been chosen carefully to compliment the modern nuances of the room while also bringing a classic elegance that only marble can lay claim to.

Dark and light

Drummonds Case Study: Tudor House, Roehampton homify Modern bathroom
Kitchen surplus refers to items such as splashbacks and worktops and though the phrase makes them sound like a leftover thought or an oversight, don't underestimate the importance of selecting a perfectly complimentary material for preparing your food on! We love the juxtaposition at play in this example, with the bright and airy dining area providing a stark contrast to the darker and edgier feel of the kitchen. The ominously dark granite worktop bolsters the grey paint scheme of the cabinets and brings a gravitas to an otherwise purely perfunctory room.

Sleek and slim

Extension to an Edwardian house in Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern kitchen
In direct contrast to the previous example, this picture shows that kitchen surplus does not have to be chunky, dramatic or attention seeking and can instead be delicate, subtle and stylish. The modern styling at play in this kitchen would have been at risk had a thick and and indelicate slab been affixed to the cabinets, but thanks to a sleeker worktop silhouette, this pretty and elegant space has been maintained and the dark accents remain subtle, understated and don't overshadow the theme of the room but still offer eminently usable levels of practicality.

Sophisticated Italian Kitchen cu_cucine Modern kitchen
Wow! What can we say about this amazingly sparse and modern kitchen space? Firstly, the use of totally neutral and blended hues is inspirational and has brought a practical room into the space-age style wise and naturally demands the most high end kitchen surplus available. Here we see a flush worktop installed, helping to prevent distinguishing between cabinets and preparation space, but then the island bar installation stands alone as a design statement and a practical addition. Had a wooden or marble worktop been used here, it would have disrupted the clean lines, but clever styling has prevented such a faux pas. 

Glorious grey

KIM & DANNY'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens
As far reserved from the previous example as it is possible to be, this kitchen has taken full advantage of a varied colour and materials palette, mixing a number of warm tones together to create something very special indeed. The large swathes of chunky grey and white swirled marble make a big statement and are unavoidable, making kitchen surplus more of a kitchen necessity! We can't imagine any other material looking quite as elegant and opulent as this marble, or so at home within the space and by using it to create a matching splashback area as well, the room is completely cohesive.

Spectacular and small

Shivakashi Yellow Granite Worktops Marbles Ltd Classic style kitchen
You don't need to have an enormous kitchen space to take the time to really consider how cohesive all the individual elements need to be. Here we see a relatively modest space that has been kept stylish, elegant and classic thanks to the use of timeless kitchen surplus. The worktop seen here is a fabulous light stone, with grey mottling that works amazingly well with the hue of the cabinets to create a surprisingly traditional style of kitchen. By keeping the walls light and minimal and negating the installation of top cabinets, the room appears bigger and showcases the stunning worktop to its fullest.

Surplus for requirements

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
If minimalism, pared back beauty and a focus on not including any extraneous materials is high on your list of priorities when decorating your kitchen space, take inspiration from the is beautiful example of simplicity at its best. There really is a place for everything here and everything is in its place, including a small but perfectly formed section of kitchen surplus. By including just a small area of worktop, around the sink, it promises to not overshadow the rest of the room or make a definitive style statement. Here, it is barely noticeable, yet still offers the practicality that every kitchen needs. 

Industrial innovation

The Cow Shed Barn Conversion Kitchen in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Classic style kitchen
We really appreciate the industrial tones in this beautiful kitchen and can see that no style has been sacrificed by opting for a simple and uncomplicated design. The subway tiles meet the kitchen surplus perfectly, allowing the grout to perfectly compliment the flecked highlights in the granite worktop, which are once again mirrored by the two-tone roof trusses. A simple, considered and delightful space, we love the greyscale palette and feel that it has elevated this room to become somewhat more high end.

For more kitchen surplus inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: 9 kitchen splashback ideas.

Have you been inspired to inject some style into your kitchen surplus? Tell us in the comments!

