Selecting your security gates

A person's home is their castle and it stands to reason that they will do anything to not only feel safe but also protect their investment, after all, buying house is not a small purchase! While some people may opt to use clever landscaping to maintain the privacy of their home, installing a set of impressive security gates is a sensible option and offers unrivalled peace of mind.
Don't be fooled into thinking that installing security gates means that you have to negate your own tastes and style though. Take a look at these examples and enjoy the possibilities on offer.
Talking about security gates can bring to mind images of burly, unattractive installations that detract entirely from the beauty of the home you have created, but as you can see here, that needn't be the case. A fantastic deterrent and therefore perfectly fit for purpose, these gates are surprisingly delicate, unobtrusive and beautiful, adding a sense of design flair to even the most straightforward of home security installations. We love how easy it would be to personalise these gates from AGD Systems, by opting for specifically designed metalwork, as this would ensure that it's not only your home that is safe as houses, but also your artistic integrity!
Though these security gates are cumbersome, they retain a quiet and authoritative elegance by being created from a lovely natural wood with a honey-toned finish. Had metal been used to create this installation, the end result would have been far too institutional to look homely, but wood has a natural capacity to adapt to its surroundings and create a beautiful vibe. Perfectly complimenting the light beige and yellow base tones of the adjoining brickwork, this gate has straddled the fine line between 'welcome home' and 'do not enter' perfectly.
If security gates appeal to you, but huge and monolithic pieces don't, there are other options available; you just need to be open minded and ready to take some inspiration onboard. We love the artistic beauty and expression that feature prominently in this stunning gate and coordinating fence set up and know that it is so unique and individual that nobody else on your street will have something similar. We could picture taking this style through to the back garden too, offering double home security measures, while making the design theme all the more cohesive and inclusive.
For security gates that remain sympathetic to the styling and period of the home they are guarding, you can't go wrong with beautiful wooden options with cut outs to showcase the stunning property facade. These gates look picture perfect with the grand house nestled behind them and the simple design allows for a a visual deterrent, but not at the expense of welcoming expected guests. Almost traditional to the point of being farmhouse in style, these security gates don't just protect the home, they actively add to the beautiful exterior of it and the garden.
If your exterior has an exposed entrance that you are looking to fill with security gates, why not think as outside the box as possible and have something specifically designed and made just for you? A surefire way to ensure that nobody will ever have the same gates as you, it also affords you an opportunity to bring your design and style flair to the outside of the house, as well as the interior. We love this beautiful and very different gate and think that it gives a genuine insight into exactly what can be possible with a little imagination and a talented metalwork team supporting you.
Even a terraced house can benefit from security gates, they will just be a little more diminutive than those we have seen in previous examples. That's not to say they do less or make a smaller impact though, as seen here with this fabulous wooden cut out design. Allowing more light to pour into the garden than a solid installation would, this gate and fence combination adds a little personality as well as home security. If you have a definite colour scheme in play, it would be easy to paint the gate and fence to match, thanks to the use of customisable materials, but we think the natural look is lovely.
The perfect deterrent? Check. Monolithic? Check. Utterly beautiful? Double check! By their very nature, security gates are designed to bring property owners a sense of well being and peace of mind that when they are ensconced in their homes, they are safe and that nobody can get in unless invited and allowed. They are also designed to heighten privacy, so we can't think of a set of security gates more fit for purpose than these huge timber ones. Warm, stunning and in no way unattractive, we know that these tick all the boxes and would look perfect in front of any home.
What could be lovelier for a period property, such as this one, than using an existing structure and adding to it to create a set of beautiful security gates? We have fallen in love with the heritage stonework that surrounds this fabulous home, especially the large archway at the entrance and could picture a set of stunning church-style oak doors being fitted in place to deter unwanted visitors. Naturally, they would be painted to match the traditional red of the front and side doors and would create a cohesive and effective home security solution that doesn't look out of place or starkly modern.
We've shown a lot of examples that could be considered relatively understated and even plain, but that doesn't mean that we think this is the only option. If you favour a more eclectic, outrageous or even ostentatious style of decorating and accessorising, then how about a set of security gates like this? There really is nothing subtle here and yet the gates look perfectly at home. Where some people may favour a black paint finish to blend the metalwork into the background, we like the confidence and style choice here to go all out with a bright and reflective silver finish. Luxe never looked so safe!
For smaller access points that leave you feeling a little more exposed than you would like, consider installing modest security gates. With a smaller expanse of space to fill, you can afford to go a little more 'overboard', if you will excuse the pun and opt for something truly unique and personal to you that really expresses who you are. This ship's wheel looks super fun and elegant, having been mounted in the centre of a pared back and perfectly finished gate and we can imagine it really finishing off a beautiful property at the coast.
