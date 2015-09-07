Wooden shelf ideas for your home

Ah, storage. Who hasn't battled to find more of it, especially versions that not only suit but also heighten existing design and decorating features? For those with children, the need to hide away copious amounts of toys is understood and for everyone else, everyday hoarding and collecting sees us significantly lacking in innovative space solutions.

From cupboards to shelving, we all need a much vaster amount of storage and display functionality than we initially imagine, so take a look at these wonderful wooden shelf ideas and see if any inspire you to embrace a little DIY.