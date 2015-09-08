Your browser is out-of-date.

Illuminate the night with outdoor lights

Private Villa, list lichtdesign - Lichtforum e.V. list lichtdesign - Lichtforum e.V. Classic style houses
With your home design plans progressing perfectly, you will no doubt begin to turn your attention to your outdoor spaces. Luscious landscaping and wonderful water features will all be considered, but before you sign off on any new ideas, be sure to give enough consideration to how you are going to light your new garden extravaganza.

Take a look at these examples of fantastic exterior wall lighting and be inspired to try something a little out of the ordinary.

Statuesque highlighting

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
MWE Architects

A house that is grand in size and stature necessarily commands dramatic exterior wall lighting and this example does not disappoint. The lights have been strategically placed to highlight specific accents of the facade, including the very top of the walls, where they meet the roof, ledges and standard door heights. By breaking up the vast stonework at these junctures, the house looks bigger and more impressive as a whole, while also appearing accessible and welcoming. A very clever use of exterior wall lighting, we think this example is super.

Accent colours

New house in South of England Sherry Lighting and Design Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
Sherry Lighting and Design

If you are looking less for a practical visibility solution and more of an interesting outdoor feature, this example from Sherry Lighting and Design could be just what you are looking for. Here we see exterior wall lighting being used to showcase two accent colours that bounce off the side of the house beautifully to create an almost mystical appearance. Offering little in the way of usable light, this effect has been garnered for purely aesthetic means, while the bright interior lighting takes charge of flooding the patio area and the pool illuminates everywhere else. Different and delightful in equal measure, we love this effect.

Cosy cavern

Iluminación exterior casa rústica con piscina, OutSide Tech Light OutSide Tech Light Rustic style garden
OutSide Tech Light

Wow! What an amazing picture to continue this ideabook about exterior wall lighting. Making full use of the available space, the owners of this special property have opted for a brazen lighting effect that both highlights the intriguing shape of the entrance and gives it a secluded, almost grotto-like feel. The striated light gives an impression of height, while the warm yellow tone melds perfectly with the exterior wall to create an inviting and welcoming space that resembles something from a film set. 

Country hideaway

Volker Michael, Volker Michael Photography Volker Michael Photography Modern garden
Volker Michael Photography

With glorious red brick having been used to create the structure of this house, it almost seems a shame for the sun to go down as you won't be able to see the rich and heady tones being exuded. Until that is, you add some fabulous exterior wall lighting designed specifically to highlight the walls. We love the use of red, orange and yellow tones to add some character and warmth to this house once night falls and think you'll agree that not only is this a stunning property, it looks extremely cosy and welcoming too. 

Adding dimension

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern garden
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

It's clear to see that this property favours a modernist design style, with clean lines and sharp edges featuring prominently. What this tends to mean, for decorating purposes, is that a very plain and uniform approach is followed, which can be a little underwhelming. We love that by including some exterior wall lighting that creates beautiful geometric light patterns, the simplistic styling of the house is uplifted and given a more exciting and multi-faceted dynamic. It also gives rise to other shapes coming into play, in the form of well clipped topiaries.

Just a hint

Private Villa, list lichtdesign - Lichtforum e.V. list lichtdesign - Lichtforum e.V. Classic style houses
list lichtdesign—Lichtforum e.V.

Architecturally speaking, this is a fascinating house, with countless ledges and plinths all at play that break up the large space wonderfully. It must have been difficult to design exterior wall lighting for though! How much light is too much, where should the accents go and how brightly should the house be lit? All valid questions that appear to have been answered by the lighting technician in charge. The upper half of the property has been left relatively dark so as to ensure privacy, while the lower half enjoys a quiet ambiance. By keeping the lighting to a minimum, the effect is as elegant as you would expect for a house of this quality and size.

Secondary source

PROGETTO GIARDINO, PECORAMELLOarchitetti PECORAMELLOarchitetti Modern garden
PECORAMELLOarchitetti

Exterior wall lighting is not the only way to inject some much needed excitement and functionality into your garden, as this example shows. The pool is really taking centre stage, letting it's vibrant blue and purple lighting tones really set the mood for the rest of the property, but bringing it back down to earth a tiny bit are the small wall lights, dotted around the peach exterior of the house.The overall effect is one of a tropical beach club, but even with the pool lights switched off, the classic white lights mounted on that summery pastel plaster means that this space would remain fun and eclectic.

Wacky water

homify Modern garden
homify

If you have opted for a garden theme that does not appear conducive to exterior wall lighting and perhaps favours other methods of illuminating walkways, fear not as there are plenty of ways to incorporate wall lighting into your outdoor space. Take a look at this zen garden, complete with Buddha water feature. You may not automatically notice, but the waterfall is actually a wall mounted innovation, with a strip light in situ to heighten the effect of the overall piece. This draws the eye to this one area of the garden and highlights the key installation. Functional and beautiful.

Terrifically traditional

Traditional Front Door Shine Lighting Ltd Classic style houses
Shine Lighting Ltd

We love a festive picture at the best of times, but just look at how lovely this scene really is! An old fashioned front door gives way to a lovely outdoor space, complete with potted trees and bushes, a doorstep and a pair of wall mounted lamps that take us back to a time long forgotten. Exterior wall lighting always serves a purpose, whether to help guide you on a footpath, illuminate a beautiful house or in this case, allude to a sense of tradition that all period properties should be proud to continue. Utterly lovely.

For more exterior lighting inspiration, take a look at the is ideabook: Outdoor lighting ideas.

