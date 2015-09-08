Front doors: first impressions are everything

The first thing you see when you get home is the same thing that gives that all important initial impression to guests when first visiting your house… your front door. Whether you have a period property, something more modern or even a home that speaks volumes about your eclectic tastes, the one thing that can really make a difference is a wooden front door.
Easy to customise and effortlessly stylish, take a look at these wooden front doors and see if you might be tempted to give your home a facelift!
We love everything about this picture from CCD Architects, from the beautiful period cottage through to that bright yellow, zingy front door. The perfect injection of positivity when you leave in the morning, it will also be a welcome sight when you arrive back later in the day. The most lovely way to liven up a traditional property with a touch of your own personality, a wooden front door offers so much scope for fun and colour. By keeping everything else as plain and traditional as possible, such as the white window frames, the door makes an even more dramatic and playful statement, while not detracting from the natural and heritage beauty of the house itself.
With a facade as beautiful as this, it stands to reason that a lovely wooden front door would be considered not only a possibly, but the only acceptable installation. The detailing on the doorway is so traditional and ornate that the front door itself can stand to be a little more pared back and chic, which is exactly what has been opted for here. A classic and unadulterated black gloss wooden front door makes a quietly authoritative statement and adds a sense of gravitas and history to an already undeniably impressive building.
In a large expanse of wall, that has been finished in a very minimalist and modern style, it would have been easy for a design team to go all out and install an ostentatious entrance door. However, given the chic nature of the facade, a simple wooden front door was given more consideration than anything else, with this beautifully understated example finally being fitted. The bright white of the wall plays off the deep navy wonderfully and brings a touch of classic elegance to this example, which we feel sure is mirrored inside the property too.
A wooden front door can benefit any property, regardless of size, style or age. From brand new modernist erections through to extremely old stately homes, wooden front doors bring a sense of effortless gravitas and security to every home and allude to a certain level of affluence. We love this grandiose example of just how extreme you can go with wooden front doors, to the point of dual openers with beautiful gold hardware and a specially commissioned glass insert. Delightful, decadent and definitely not suitable for every property, we can't help but want a hallway of this size, just so we can have something similarly grand!
Flint cottages are renowned for their inherent beauty and character, but what really sets them apart from other properties is all the little touches that contribute to the overall stunning rural feel. Take this example; the stonework is breathtaking, the flagstone patio looks delightful and there, right in the middle is a gorgeous barn style front door. A wooden front door may not be a go to example of items that exude character, but don't be fooled; any other kind of front door would not have worked as well as this traditional creation and would have made for a jarring conflict of styles, but this house is cohesive, working to a clear theme and utterly charming.
As more and more people try to get on the property ladder, houses are being broken up into more affordable apartments, leading to some peculiar and fun little doorways springing up everywhere, especially in large cities. We love the way that this entrance is secluded, down a lovely bright corridor, with a stern grey front door at the end. A wooden front door always has a sense of mystery about it, perhaps because we know they are so sturdy and therefore might be hiding all manner of things behind them, but finished in this lovely light grey and with perfectly polished hardware, we love this example and are desperate to see the rest of the house!
What could be better than a super old, traditional property plumping for something a little daring, such as a bright red front door? We love how cheeky this installation is, bringing a playful element to what could have easily been a very sombre and safe facade. A wooden front door is naturally suited to older properties, but as colour is proving to be very popular these days, a quick splash is all it takes to bring new life to a long standing building. By keeping everything else relatively understated and plain, a bright hue, such as this red, is a welcome sight rather than a gaudy and ostentatious embellishment.
As we've already said, a wooden front door can be fitted to any property and will always look amazing and though they are synonymous with older buildings that seek to make the most of their heritage styling, modern builds can benefit from them too. We love how sleek and minimal this front door installation is, with that slither of glass to the right allowing natural light to flood the hallway, all the way back to the rear garden. Finished in a wonderful honey tone, the door perfectly compliments the red brick walls and terracotta roof tiles to give the illusion of a building that has actually been in situ longer than it has.
For a house that is not naturally drenched in natural light and runs the risk of becoming a little dark, wooden front doors are still a fabulous option, if you choose one with plenty of glazing in it. We adore this fabulous example, which shows a property benefitting form the extra light source and symbiotically tying the wood in with the rest of the property by building that lovely porch area. Though the term 'wooden front door' may have you thinking of large, heavy, thick installations, there are plenty of other options that allow you to enjoy natural materials in a way that is sympathetic to your existing style ethos and needs.
While most property owners choose to inject some colour into their facades by opting for a brightly coloured front door, we really like the impact of choosing a fun colour for window frames and sills, then keeping the door relatively plain and simple. A wooden front door is so easy to rub back and paint that it can often be the simpler option, but with a jet black installation featured here, the rest of the house is perked up with that fabulous pale olive green and we think it looks beautiful, as does the door in all its traditional glory.
For more front door inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: 6 stylish front door ideas.