A Striking Coastal Retreat

Today on homify we are journeying to the scenic and idyllic surrounds of the Cornish coast. Located in the small seaside resort town of Polzeath, Cornwall lies the gorgeous new build single dwelling family residence, Seagrass.
Striking it its initial appearance, this home is a brilliant juxtaposition of contemporary structural elements, which draw their inspiration from the more traditional local architectural vernacular. Overlooking Daymer Bay, the new home features picturesque views, five bedrooms, gymnasium and home theatre, as well as an abundance of modern amenities set over three levels. The site was purchased by the owners and is situated in a greenfield site, requiring certain planning permissions and approvals. Commissioning The Bazeley Partnership, the new home was designed take full advantage of its prized location and is a testament to stylish yet thoughtful design.
If you would like to take a tour through this outstanding coastal home, check out the images, below, and be inspired!
From this angle we are able to see the self-contained courtyard, which is fenced for privacy. The home is striking and stunning and offers a sophisticated modern interpretation of a traditional coastal home.
A large winding spiral staircase creates a dramatic statement and the colour scheme is predominantly white, with a shingle clad contrast on the upper floor. The space is clean, simple and thoroughly welcoming.
Taking a peek at the house as a whole, we see the front of the property with its wide sweeping lawn area that slowly slopes toward the Celtic Sea.
The home looks remarkably traditional from the outset but upon closer inspection we see the interesting contemporary features that have been employed to give this home individuality and uniqueness. The glass balustrade surrounding the top floor of the home is the most obvious departure from tradition and instils a sense of modernity and originality.
As we move inside the home we are greeted with a gorgeously warm and inviting living room. The space is simple yet elegant and is replete with comfortable and sumptuous seating. Large windows invite natural light into the space and light timber flooring adds a brightness to the room.
Within the kitchen we see a host of bespoke features, from the large and sturdy timber breakfast bar to the beautiful cream joinery that adds a stylish simplicity to the space.
Hanging pendant lights add illumination to the kitchen island and work wonderfully in creating a segregated informal dining space.
Inside the bedrooms the scenic and picturesque view is enhanced. The spaces are simply decorated and adorned with comfortable yet recessive pieces of furniture. Light timber tone flooring brings a sense of airiness to the space and a cream colour scheme tops off the design.
It is, however, the breathtaking views that are the true highlight within this space. Utilising French doors and picture windows, the space maximises the views and imparts a stylish serenity to the sleeping quarters.
Just when you thought this home couldn't possibly have any more wonderful features we step down the stairs to see the stylish twin garage.
Perfect for housing a boat or multiple cars, this area is a great example of a modern structure that manages to remain in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular. Blue stone walls add a heritage element while the light render and neutral paving injects a sense of simplicity and grace.
For one last look before ending our tour we step up to the deck area that houses a huge outdoor dining space. Replete with a barrier-free deck, the home allows individuals to wander from the home, straight onto the grass below.
In addition, we get a better look at the first floor balcony that must truly have the best view of all. Contrasting the shingle clad walls, the blue glazing adds a unique feature and works wonderfully in replicating the surrounding ocean hues.
