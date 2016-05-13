A Striking Coastal Retreat

Today on homify we are journeying to the scenic and idyllic surrounds of the Cornish coast. Located in the small seaside resort town of Polzeath, Cornwall lies the gorgeous new build single dwelling family residence, Seagrass.

Striking it its initial appearance, this home is a brilliant juxtaposition of contemporary structural elements, which draw their inspiration from the more traditional local architectural vernacular. Overlooking Daymer Bay, the new home features picturesque views, five bedrooms, gymnasium and home theatre, as well as an abundance of modern amenities set over three levels. The site was purchased by the owners and is situated in a greenfield site, requiring certain planning permissions and approvals. Commissioning The Bazeley Partnership, the new home was designed take full advantage of its prized location and is a testament to stylish yet thoughtful design.

If you would like to take a tour through this outstanding coastal home, check out the images, below, and be inspired!