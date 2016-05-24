Luxury and Style on the Cornish Coast

Located on the Atlantic coast of Cornwall lies the popular surfing town of Widemouth Bay. Three miles south of its larger cousin, Bude, Widemouth Bay boasts a picturesque stretch of coastline, sandy beach and a gently sloping hilltop landscape. It's here that we are lucky enough to tour a newly constructed coastal home.

Replacing a dilapidated bungalow, the new contemporary dwelling, 'Sundown', features two storeys, innovative living zones and stunningly idyllic views throughout. Taking its cues from the surrounding landscape, The Bazeley Partnership have created a residence whose form and materials are inspired by the local environment.

To check out this astutely designed and intriguing Cornish property, take a peek at the images, below, and get inspired…