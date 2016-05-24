Your browser is out-of-date.

Luxury and Style on the Cornish Coast

press profile homify
Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, The Bazeley Partnership
Loading admin actions …

Located on the Atlantic coast of Cornwall lies the popular surfing town of Widemouth Bay. Three miles south of its larger cousin, Bude, Widemouth Bay boasts a picturesque stretch of coastline, sandy beach and a gently sloping hilltop landscape. It's here that we are lucky enough to tour a newly constructed coastal home. 

Replacing a dilapidated bungalow, the new contemporary dwelling, 'Sundown', features two storeys, innovative living zones and stunningly idyllic views throughout. Taking its cues from the surrounding landscape, The Bazeley Partnership have created a residence whose form and materials are inspired by the local environment. 

To check out this astutely designed and intriguing Cornish property, take a peek at the images, below, and get inspired…

A contemporary exterior

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

This home works in conjunction with its surroundings. Featuring a mixture of white render on the ground floor and timber cladding to the first floor, the house is sympathetic to its environment as well as being stylishly unique.

A hardwood front door leads individuals inside the home and imparts a sense of grandeur to the residence. The dwelling boasts large grass areas, as well as a huge deck space for dining and entertaining. In addition, a curved roof profile has been implemented, affording the first floor enhanced views across the coast. 

A large an open entertaining space

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

As we take a closer look at the entertaining space, we see gorgeously open and large areas, which are perfect for all manner of family related activities. Superb for hosting a stylish shindig or simply resting, relaxing and taking in some fresh coastal air.

The deck has a raw timber finish, which will allow it to age gracefully over time, while the outdoor dining suite is modern and adds a little luxury to the garden area. Furthermore, the large grass zone is beautifully maintained and perfect for those hot summer days, when all you want to do is lie in the sunshine. 

A modern interior

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

As we move inside the home we see a modern interior, that boasts a contemporary kitchen and comfortable living and dining space.

The kitchen is a blend of heritage features, modernised for contemporary living. A butler sink adds class and the grey, fitting-free joinery is undeniably chic. 

Unique interior spaces

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Viewed from the opposite direction, we are able to see the stylish and original living space. This gorgeously warm room is the ideal lounge, decorated with sophisticated yet playful pieces of mid-century modern furniture.

From this vantage we are also able to see the interior ceiling space, which curves downward, opening up the front of the property, thus maximising views and creating a truly welcoming environment.

Contemporary coastal vibes

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Inside the bedroom the ambience is restful and relaxed. Utilising a casual yet chic aesthetic, the room features rustic pieces that contrast with other contemporary items. The bed linen is playful and an updated French provincial feeling emanates throughout. 

A luxury sleeping space

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

As we enter this bedroom we are greeted with another luxury sleeping space that offers a cute en suite bathroom, as well as individual pieces of furniture and decoration

Colour is added to the space in the form of an upholstered headboard and a cute set of bedside tables. The colour scheme is predominantly white, with the bathroom a light grey tone. Timber floorboards add warmth and contribute to the property's overarching aesthetic.

A gorgeous en suite

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Within one of the bedrooms we see a truly gorgeous en suite. Replete with a freestanding bath and glazed wall, the area is truly sumptuous and oozes 5-star retreat living.

Again, the rustic coastal theme is present, which perfectly matches the white colour scheme and effortless ambience.

A warm and inviting bathroom

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Stepping into the bathroom, the walls are clad with a light timber that exudes warmth and an inviting air. Bespoke joinery adds storage and shelving to the compact space, while carefully chosen features, such as the hanging mirror, impart individuality and personality. 

To explore another stylish coastal property, don't miss: The Cornish Beachfront Beauty.

Did this beautiful coastal home inspire you? Leave a comment and let us know what feature of this home you liked most!

