Maer Barn, Bude, Cornwall

There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a neglected yet historic and characterful property given a new lease on life. The ability to transform a derelict yet important piece of history into a modern dwelling, not only saves it from demolition, but adds to the fabric of a community. Today on homify we are taking a look at a truly wonderful project; a sophisticated and intriguing architectural design that has preserved one of Cornwall's last remaining medieval buildings.

Built in the 14th century, this Grade II listed building, Maer Barn, is located in the small seaside resort town of Bude. Oozing character, charisma, and charm, this outstanding structure is one of only a handful within the area, but sadly had decayed with age and neglect. Thanks to the team at The Bazeley Partnership, this gorgeous barn has been restored, repaired, and stylishly updated for 21st century living. Full of bespoke beauty and intriguing features, take a gander at the images below, and experience this strikingly updated property for yourself.