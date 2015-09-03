Maer Barn, Bude, Cornwall

There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a neglected yet historic and characterful property given a new lease on life. The ability to transform a derelict yet important piece of history into a modern dwelling, not only saves it from demolition, but adds to the fabric of a community. Today on homify we are taking a look at a truly wonderful project; a sophisticated and intriguing architectural design that has preserved one of Cornwall's last remaining medieval buildings.
Built in the 14th century, this Grade II listed building, Maer Barn, is located in the small seaside resort town of Bude. Oozing character, charisma, and charm, this outstanding structure is one of only a handful within the area, but sadly had decayed with age and neglect. Thanks to the team at The Bazeley Partnership, this gorgeous barn has been restored, repaired, and stylishly updated for 21st century living. Full of bespoke beauty and intriguing features, take a gander at the images below, and experience this strikingly updated property for yourself.
As we take a look at the historic façade of this property, it is clear the heritage and old-world charm that has been wonderfully preserved with the restoration of this old agricultural building. The newly updated design features part of the barn being rebuilt as a contemporary family home. As one of only a handful of medieval structures in the area, the barn has been wonderfully restored, and now enhances the surrounding landscape with its history and heritage.
As we move inside the newly updated section of the building, it is clear the transformation this property has undergone. The new structure features huge double height spaces, as well as abundant glazing, which brings copious natural light into the space. Connecting the living zones, we also see a glass bridge that works wonderfully to join areas of the dwelling, without feeling invasive upon the space.
Upstairs the dining and living spaces are well illuminated with an atrium style ceiling, which replaced part of the dilapidated original roof. The new glazed roof works perfectly in providing a striking view across the village, and enhancing the ambience of the residence. The room is light and bright, with no hints of dull or dreary areas.
Venturing further into the kitchen space we are greeted by an ultra-modern cooking area. This kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, and sleek joinery. Working with the angled roof space, the kitchen sits apart from the walls, and instead functions as a freestanding piece of furniture. This works brilliantly to create an area that not only feels large and luxurious, but stylishly juxtaposes against the traditional construction.
To get a better look of the contrast between the new and the old, we journey to the exterior of the home yet again. Here it is possible to get a view of the glazed atrium roof, as well as the restored fascia of the original building. The medieval structure is well-preserved, and brought into the 21st century sympathetically and stylishly.
Moving back inside the residence we get a glimpse of one of the bedrooms. Replete with sturdy modern furniture, the room is again a fusion of heritage and contemporary features. The original ceiling adds a sense of history, and its rich timber tones impart warmth and homeliness on the large sleeping space.
Finally, we journey into the bathroom. Here it is abundantly clear the level of opulence and attention-to-detail that ensures the room is comfortable, liveable, and also extremely stylish. The sophisticated wash room features twin basins, tiled walk-in shower, and plenty of mirrored surfaces to increase the spaciousness of the already large room. This home is a refined and thoughtfully restored medieval dwelling, which exhibits all of the necessary amenities for modern 21st century life.
