Reflected Glory: A Timeless Terrace Home

Located in the highly sought after borough of Holland Park in London's west, sits a stylishly updated residence that embodies the chic yet quaint sophistication of many delightful London dwellings. The stunning and charming home boasts abundant natural light, and sizable rooms, but was in need of an update. Thankfully the owners contacted the astute team at Tyler Mandic to renovate and refurbish their terrace property. What initially begun as a few minor remodelling adjustments, soon turned in a complete overhaul of the house, reinvigorating the living spaces, and injecting new life into the home.

With a new kitchen, living space, outdoor courtyard, and a complete modernisation of the wiring and plumbing, this residence exhibits a gorgeously updated aesthetic.

To check out this home, and take a rare tour into the unique renewed interior of this elegant and characterful London abode. 

A quaint terrace home

As we approach this home from the street, it is clear that this dwelling is going to be special. Replete with an abundance of foliage and greenery, the stark white fascia of the home imparts a crisp yet traditional aesthetic. Black and white tessellated tiles give a sense of modernity, while each element of the home has been lovingly restored and overhauled. 

A fusion of styles

Entering the home we are greeted by surprisingly large and spacious rooms. The interior of this terraced dwelling is blessed with an abundance of natural light, and this has been utilised and exploited to create open and airy living areas. Within the lounge space, the furniture is a fusion of contemporary elements, mid-century modern features, and traditional elegance. Furniture is regal and welcoming, while modern art adorns the walls and imparts sophistication. 

An unrecognisable kitchen

The new kitchen is a complete departure from its original state. What was previously a small and cloistered space is now a user-friendly cooking zone. With family living in mind, the architects have created a remodelled area that comprises two individual spaces, one a spacious kitchen, the other a functional dining room. White is the main colour utilised, and this has been contrasted beautifully with sleek dark timber toned joinery. 

A warm and welcoming hallway

Rejuvenated and reinvigorated, this home has undergone a complete transformation. The white colour scheme is continued throughout, creating an updated openness and contemporary aesthetic. Elements of modernity are seen in the new statement chandelier that hangs over the landing space, illuminating interesting patterns upon the walls. The parquet flooring has been polished, and carpet has been installed to the staircase. 

The new home office

The updated study opens up to a new upper terrace and is afforded gorgeous views of the courtyard outside.  To create a rich welcoming atmosphere, the colour scheme is a dark charcoal aubergine, which evokes a sumptuous ambience and warm working space. The bespoke joinery adds a built in desk area, with a comfortable sofa for relaxing and reading a book. 

A sumptuous bedroom

Within the bedroom sumptuous textiles are employed to ensure a feeling of warmth and cordiality. An upholstered bedhead services the gigantic bed, while the fireplace is a heritage feature imparting cosiness. Thick plush carpet is seen throughout, ensuring the home is truly a timeless and elegant abode. 

A family courtyard

Back on the ground floor, the newly overhauled courtyard is a great space for entertaining, playing, or simply enjoying the fresh outdoor air. A timber seat offers an area to relax, while the white stone is colour matched to the interior kitchen/dining space. 

An updated wash space

Entering the bathroom we see a wonderfully new area replete with modern necessities and amenities. The glass mirrored cabinets provide storage, as does the large twin-sink vanity unit. The area is neutral and perfectly timeless for this gorgeous updated home. 

Did this stylish home overhaul inspire you? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments, below!

