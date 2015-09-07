Reflected Glory: A Timeless Terrace Home

Located in the highly sought after borough of Holland Park in London's west, sits a stylishly updated residence that embodies the chic yet quaint sophistication of many delightful London dwellings. The stunning and charming home boasts abundant natural light, and sizable rooms, but was in need of an update. Thankfully the owners contacted the astute team at Tyler Mandic to renovate and refurbish their terrace property. What initially begun as a few minor remodelling adjustments, soon turned in a complete overhaul of the house, reinvigorating the living spaces, and injecting new life into the home.

With a new kitchen, living space, outdoor courtyard, and a complete modernisation of the wiring and plumbing, this residence exhibits a gorgeously updated aesthetic.

