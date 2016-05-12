An Opulent North London Mansion

These days it's extremely common to see large pieces of land sub-divided and sold as smaller parcels. The reason behind this common practice varies but it's often to provide more affordable and manageable properties. Generally, and depending on planning permissions and approvals, a large residence can be transformed into any number of different allotments, which in turn suit a variety of home and land buyers. The project we are looking at today follows a similar story.
Once the plot of a former single mansion house, this colossal piece of land has been split in two. In place of the original structure, a pair of single family dwellings have been built. The new homes are large (15,000sqft / 1394sqm), luxurious and truly intriguing. Designed by Wolff Architects on behalf of a local property developer Harrison Varma, the modern mansions are a testament to astute contemporary planning, design and construction. Replete with a host of new high-tech and state-of-the-art amenities, such as extensive basements with swimming pools, spas, gymnasiums, games rooms and home theatres, the Victorian style dwellings are truly extravagant and opulent.
Rarely are we privileged to tour such an outstanding and large mansion but today on homify we are taking you inside one of these gorgeous, striking and truly spectacular properties. Check out the images, below, and journey into a stunningly sophisticated dwelling!
The impressive new façade is a brilliant example of how new build homes can still exhibit a sense of history through their design. This home is designed to match and coordinate with many other Victorian era homes in the area and looks perfectly traditional, with an astonishing contemporary interior.
The home features an underground basement car park and three levels of spacious family living. One of the best elements of this new home is not only the way it impresses with its stylish design but also the way it has been illuminated to enhance the features of the façade and entry. Let’s take a look inside…
The living room is a surprising contrast to the exterior of the home and features modern furniture, which impart a sense of 21st century living within the space. The modular furniture is neutral in its tone yet makes a statement with its style.
From this vantage we can see the large garden beyond and this has been enhanced by huge floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors that open up the living space to the outdoor entertaining area and courtyard. Recessed lighting adds to the drama and luxury of the room, with vaulted ceilings imparting a majestic ambience and atmosphere.
Moving further into the home we are afforded a glimpse into the dining space. This area is sleek and chic, providing ample room to host a large dinner party of at least ten.
The statement lighting features dark black shades and this coordinates against the shiny black hue of the table. The room is moody and ambient with a stylish aesthetic that would leave even the most discerning of diners satisfied.
Upstairs sits the master bedroom suite. This room is truly a sight to behold, with every possible luxury included and enhanced. This room is large and opulent, with a sleeping area, workspace, lounge, dressing room and en suite bathroom.
Plush textiles are used throughout, which this creates a sumptuous and enjoyable experience. The carpet is thick and lavish, while the entire area is huge and spacious. The colour scheme is neutral, which evokes a serene tranquillity and ensures the occupant a truly luxurious experience.
For one final look inside this residence we head back downstairs to take a peek at the statement staircase. More than simply a way to travel between the floors, this piece of furniture takes centre stage as a beautifully impressive feature.
Meandering around a central void space, the stairs are a contrast of light and dark hues, which ensure the space is eye-catching and unmissable. A central chandelier-cum-pendant light hangs within the space and adds opulence and style to this amazingly electrifying area.
