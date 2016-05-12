An Opulent North London Mansion

These days it's extremely common to see large pieces of land sub-divided and sold as smaller parcels. The reason behind this common practice varies but it's often to provide more affordable and manageable properties. Generally, and depending on planning permissions and approvals, a large residence can be transformed into any number of different allotments, which in turn suit a variety of home and land buyers. The project we are looking at today follows a similar story.

Once the plot of a former single mansion house, this colossal piece of land has been split in two. In place of the original structure, a pair of single family dwellings have been built. The new homes are large (15,000sqft / 1394sqm), luxurious and truly intriguing. Designed by Wolff Architects on behalf of a local property developer Harrison Varma, the modern mansions are a testament to astute contemporary planning, design and construction. Replete with a host of new high-tech and state-of-the-art amenities, such as extensive basements with swimming pools, spas, gymnasiums, games rooms and home theatres, the Victorian style dwellings are truly extravagant and opulent.

Rarely are we privileged to tour such an outstanding and large mansion but today on homify we are taking you inside one of these gorgeous, striking and truly spectacular properties. Check out the images, below, and journey into a stunningly sophisticated dwelling!