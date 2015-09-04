A subterranean utopia

Basement conversions are one of the most popular ways to increase space within one's existing residence. A new basement can not only provide extra living space, but give the home a revitalised modernity and sense of spaciousness. Here at homify we see many different types of basement conversions, from the small, compact and practical, to the large, lavish, and luxurious. And today we will be taking a peek at the latter. Recently featured on the BBC, this Winnington Road residence has undergone a superb and astonishing transformation. The new basement conversion has been designed entirely by London-based Wolff Architects, with the new space covering an enormous 7,500 sq. ft (697 sq. m). In addition, the construction work has been undertaken by Laxcon Construction, resulting in a new and truly impressive space.
Seeing really is believing with this spectacular home, and features such as a swimming pool, spa, hot tub, hair salon, massage room, steam room, and gymnasium, only begin to describe the lavishness that is nestled within this unbelievable basement conversion.
If you would like to tour this outstanding and stunning new home addition, check out the images below, and journey into a truly grand and majestic home.
The facade of this home is truly delightful. From the red brick exterior to the inlaid brick features, the mansion style residence is impressive, striking, and utterly lavish. A driveway leads to the front entrance of the home, and immediately you are greeted by an imposing front entry. The home stands stoic and rigid, and imparts a bold presence. However, despite the home's monumental first impression it also offers a welcoming and homely aesthetic. Let's take a look inside…
As we take the magnificent spiral staircase into the new beautiful basement, we catch a glimpse of the swimming pool and spa. This space is truly individual and unique. All of the finishes are designed to the highest specification, and all joinery is bespoke. Throughout the space we see intriguing veneers and high gloss finishes, which only add to the lavish nature of the entire area. Here in this foyer space, the stylish and delicate furniture is matched well with statement light fittings, and glazing to ensure the subterranean living area feels spacious and open.
The large swimming pool is truly the highlight of this basement conversion. Offering a space for exercise as well a comfortable leisure area, the pool is sumptuous and opulent. As we can see there is also a stylish living area for guests and occupants to sit, rest, relax, and rejuvenate. The area is 5-star living at its very best.
Rarely do we see a home cinema space that literally evokes the lavishness and prestige of an actual movie theatre. The room is replete with plush violet carpet, and matched with state-of-the-art reclining chairs. Walls are soundproofed, and the space is lit using recessed LED lighting. To add to the comfort and warmth of the space, throw cushions and rugs are generously employed, which makes this room feel utterly indulgent.
Within the new basement area, there are also stylish sleeping spaces. Here we see a truly outrageous bedroom that incorporates bespoke joinery, and unique features to create a one-of-a-kind room. Unlike many other basement conversions, this space features high ceilings, up to 3.5 metres. The height of the ceiling ensures the rooms feel open and airy, without a closed in or cloistered ambience.
By looking at the garden you would have no idea of the lavish rooms that lie beneath in the idyllic subterranean utopia. Here the garden is manicured and perfect. Wonderful for entertaining, or simply taking in some fresh air, this home is a unique and astounding wonderland of luxury and surprises.
If you would like to see another basement conversion, check out our other ideabook: homify 360º: Basement conversion in Islington