A subterranean utopia

Basement conversions are one of the most popular ways to increase space within one's existing residence. A new basement can not only provide extra living space, but give the home a revitalised modernity and sense of spaciousness. Here at homify we see many different types of basement conversions, from the small, compact and practical, to the large, lavish, and luxurious. And today we will be taking a peek at the latter. Recently featured on the BBC, this Winnington Road residence has undergone a superb and astonishing transformation. The new basement conversion has been designed entirely by London-based Wolff Architects, with the new space covering an enormous 7,500 sq. ft (697 sq. m). In addition, the construction work has been undertaken by Laxcon Construction, resulting in a new and truly impressive space.

Seeing really is believing with this spectacular home, and features such as a swimming pool, spa, hot tub, hair salon, massage room, steam room, and gymnasium, only begin to describe the lavishness that is nestled within this unbelievable basement conversion.

If you would like to tour this outstanding and stunning new home addition, check out the images below, and journey into a truly grand and majestic home.