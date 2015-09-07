A 1912 home is beautifully updated

In the late 1880's, England experienced a drastic change in its architecture. Inspired by the writings of architect Augustus Pugin, the writer John Ruskin, and the artist William Morris, the Arts and Crafts movement began to gain momentum. This style is characterised as a departure from the overly ornate Victorian style, and a resistance to the mechanised industrial age. In response to this, Morris engineered a style that returned to a handmade and more authentic design.
Today on homify we're taking a look at a stylish four bedroom Arts and Crafts home that has been beautifully updated and renovated for sophisticated 21st living. Located in one of the country's most affluent areas of Hampstead, the house unusually shares a communal front garden with nine other dwellings. Having been untouched for 50 years, the residence was in a similar condition to when it was constructed in 1912.
Thanks to interior architect Thomas Griem of TG Studio, this stunning residence has been restored and given a new lease on life. Take a look at the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home.
Built 104 years ago, this stylish Arts and Crafts home boasts a truly gorgeous exterior.
Sharing a joint front garden means this home is exposed to the other neighbouring properties, and so is designed with community and presentation in mind. The home is large, stylish, and has been lovingly repointed to its original glory.
Inside the utterly delightful front living space we see an array of different styles and designs, which add to the rich fabric of the home. The colour scheme is neutral, with cheerfulness and life injected through furniture and decoration. The pieces are thoughtful and luxurious, with leather armchairs gathered around the sleek fireplace.
Modern art is also utilised throughout the home, and looks fabulous juxtaposed against the heritage style interior. A contemporary edge is also imparted with modern hues and sleek architectural lines.
The second of the two ground-floor reception rooms, this space is less formal and has more of a family atmosphere. The furniture is sumptuous and looks fabulously welcoming. Bespoke joinery has been employed to house the entertainment system, and a large flat-screen television highlights the easy going nature of the space.
Perfectly hung heavy curtains ensure this room can be easily made cosy and private, perfect for watching a film or relaxing with family.
As we enter the bespoke kitchen we are given a good view of the dining space, in addition to the Leicht kitchen, and stylish Gaggenau appliances. Different textures have been incorporated to add interest and intrigue within the room, such as veined limestone and different coloured caracara marbles.
Furthermore, high gloss white doors add an element of elegance as well as opulence.
The bedroom of this Arts and Crafts home resembles a stylish modern home. The wardrobes are custom made to fit into the dormers and sloping roof space, while a window seat is fitted underneath the bay.
To add an extra hint of lavishness, a ceiling mounted projector and drop down screen have been installed for those moments when you simply must watch a movie in bed.
The loft bedroom is home to a young boy. The original space was a bathroom but has been cleverly transformed into a stylish sleeping space, with small en suite bathroom.
Built-in shelving and cupboards provide ample storage space, and there is a special cubbyhole in the existing roof space with cushions and a mattress.
Truly updated from its original state, the new family bathroom is gorgeously lavish and yet still highly functional. The room features a huge walk-in shower, plenty of mirrored storage and floor-to-ceiling tiling.
