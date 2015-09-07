A 1912 home is beautifully updated

In the late 1880's, England experienced a drastic change in its architecture. Inspired by the writings of architect Augustus Pugin, the writer John Ruskin, and the artist William Morris, the Arts and Crafts movement began to gain momentum. This style is characterised as a departure from the overly ornate Victorian style, and a resistance to the mechanised industrial age. In response to this, Morris engineered a style that returned to a handmade and more authentic design.

Today on homify we're taking a look at a stylish four bedroom Arts and Crafts home that has been beautifully updated and renovated for sophisticated 21st living. Located in one of the country's most affluent areas of Hampstead, the house unusually shares a communal front garden with nine other dwellings. Having been untouched for 50 years, the residence was in a similar condition to when it was constructed in 1912.

Thanks to interior architect Thomas Griem of TG Studio, this stunning residence has been restored and given a new lease on life. Take a look at the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home.