Rustic Tranquillity in Ibiza

The island of Ibiza, a regular host to some of Europe’s best DJs, is unapologetically synonymous with all night parties, white sandy beaches, flashy resorts and a riotous legion of clubbing party-goers. However, there is so much more to this island than meets the eye.
Located in the Mediterranean Sea, 79 kilometres off the coast of Valencia, this tranquil paradise is the third largest of the Balearic Islands. Once you leave the hubbub of the main towns and head north, the ambience and atmosphere changes into peaceful and pristine countryside. Ibiza boasts unspoiled beaches, hidden watering holes, caves, culture and gorgeous walking trails, making it a destination that exudes luxury, enjoyment and a true sense of indulgence.
Today on homify we are visiting a country estate in the north of the island. It's here that the clients had purchased their property, which consists of a three bedroom house, two hectares of gardens and two additional guest dwellings. Enlisting the help of TG Studio, the architects went about restoring and renovating the existing building. Due to strict planning regulations the home was unable to be altered and so all work had to be undertaken within the residence, without changing the original structure.
Take a peek at the images, below, and the surprising peacefulness of one of Spain’s favourite islands.
As we gaze upon the gorgeous façade of this Spanish countryside property, it is clear the serenity and humble opulence that awaits. The crisp white render evokes a sense of island living, while the stone highlights bring a truly warm and welcoming aesthetic.
A wide solid timber front door leads into the front entry and is an imposing yet inviting feature for this abode. Cube-like in form and construction, the residence feels modern although rich in heritage and history.
Around the side of the home lies the outdoor living space. This area is beautifully furnished with sumptuous seating and offers a sense of luxury, juxtaposed against the modest and raw exterior.
The overhanging ceiling has been lovingly restored and gives a true sense of the attention-to-detail present in this refurbishment.
To make the most of the gorgeous and verdant gardens many living spaces are located outside. Here we see the dining space, which provides a generous area to host large dinners, events or simply eat one’s breakfast overlooking the pool.
The white painted roof highlights the rich timber tones of the structure beautifully and simple concrete has been employed as a floor.
Moving away from the home, the outdoorliving spaces can be easily viewed. They are spacious and offer dining, living, resting and a tranquil getaway, replete with plush furniture, which adds to the comfort and liveability of the space.
One of the nicest elements of this house are the large, carved timber posts that look totem-esque in their impressive rigidity. They add to the space and ensure the area feels homely and also lavishly unique.
Entering the living room, the fireplace takes centre stage and looks perfect surrounded by comfortable modular seating. Furnishings are soft and usable, while art hangs upon the walls offering individuality to the space. An alcove in the wall is used as stylish seating and is a perfect daybed to rest and relax.
Seen here is the ultra-modern kitchen that features fitting-free joinery and an informal dining space. Additionally, the dining table is formed from one single piece of timber, employing an organic aesthetic to the contemporary space.
The poolside bar is a real treat. With plentiful space to make light snacks and cocktails, the bar again adds to the chic opulent vibe within the property. Decked flooring adds rustic modernity and grassy areas feature loungers to take in the sun and enjoy the view.
Around the other side of the bar sits a cabana-style living space. This area is covered to provide shelter from the shade and has direct access to the swimming pool. Designed to enhance one’s Ibiza experience, this space is gorgeously decorated in earthy neutral tones and is a great addition to the main house.
To see how stylish coastal properties look in the UK, check out: A Striking Coastal Retreat.