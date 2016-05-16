Rustic Tranquillity in Ibiza

The island of Ibiza, a regular host to some of Europe’s best DJs, is unapologetically synonymous with all night parties, white sandy beaches, flashy resorts and a riotous legion of clubbing party-goers. However, there is so much more to this island than meets the eye.

Located in the Mediterranean Sea, 79 kilometres off the coast of Valencia, this tranquil paradise is the third largest of the Balearic Islands. Once you leave the hubbub of the main towns and head north, the ambience and atmosphere changes into peaceful and pristine countryside. Ibiza boasts unspoiled beaches, hidden watering holes, caves, culture and gorgeous walking trails, making it a destination that exudes luxury, enjoyment and a true sense of indulgence.

Today on homify we are visiting a country estate in the north of the island. It's here that the clients had purchased their property, which consists of a three bedroom house, two hectares of gardens and two additional guest dwellings. Enlisting the help of TG Studio, the architects went about restoring and renovating the existing building. Due to strict planning regulations the home was unable to be altered and so all work had to be undertaken within the residence, without changing the original structure.

Take a peek at the images, below, and the surprising peacefulness of one of Spain’s favourite islands.