How to tastefully retrofy your home

Designed by Swiss architect Rudy Mock, who previously worked under legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the home we are looking at today is a mid-century masterpiece. Replete with sleek finishes and an amazing attention-to-detail, we are lucky enough to be taking a rare tour into a truly intriguing and unique residence. Located in West London, this 1950s home has been extensively remodelled and extended by the astute team at Viewport Studio.

This delightfully modern dwelling is retro and chic, it embodies style and an elegant aesthetic, while remaining playful and inviting. Set over five levels, the house is serviced by a central top lit staircase that separates the living areas, while rear balconies offer views over the splendid south facing garden. The interior has been complemented with additional glazing, which brings natural light into the domestic spaces, and ensures a bright and airy home.

To check out this newly updated and revitalised home, take a peek at the images below, and get a little mod inspiration for your next residential renovation.