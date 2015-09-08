How to tastefully retrofy your home

Designed by Swiss architect Rudy Mock, who previously worked under legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the home we are looking at today is a mid-century masterpiece. Replete with sleek finishes and an amazing attention-to-detail, we are lucky enough to be taking a rare tour into a truly intriguing and unique residence. Located in West London, this 1950s home has been extensively remodelled and extended by the astute team at Viewport Studio.
This delightfully modern dwelling is retro and chic, it embodies style and an elegant aesthetic, while remaining playful and inviting. Set over five levels, the house is serviced by a central top lit staircase that separates the living areas, while rear balconies offer views over the splendid south facing garden. The interior has been complemented with additional glazing, which brings natural light into the domestic spaces, and ensures a bright and airy home.
To check out this newly updated and revitalised home, take a peek at the images below, and get a little mod inspiration for your next residential renovation.
The new exterior facade has been completely opened up and given a fresh lease on life. Each of the five levels is now updated and restored, with large glazed panels that stretch the length of the dwelling. These new windows bring an abundance of natural light into the property, and offer stunning views over the south facing garden. Looking absolutely chic in its effortlessness, this home truly displays a sense of sleek bravura, and mid-century modishness.
Inside the home on the ground level, it is possible to see how the natural light has been brought into the originally dark space. The area displays hints of its '50s origin, while looking fabulously original and edgy. Large glazed doors lead out onto the exterior courtyard, and provide gorgeous views of the landscaped garden. One of the nicest elements within this room is the built-in bespoke joinery that sits against the east facing wall. This is sympathetic to the home's ancestry and provides abundant storage as well as an incorporated seat for the stylish dining area. In addition, we are given a glimpse of the statement light fitting that hangs over the large staircase leading down into the basement level.
This residence bursts with a sense of brightness and life. In each space a new and intruging element jumps out at the occupant, ensuring a feeling of engagement with the architecture and interior design. This is especually true for the living and dining room. Here we get an impression of the playful '50s elements that have been introduced into the home. Although the ceiling and walls are a neutral hue, the sliding partitions are a retro blend of blues and lime greens. Bright green seats add a vintage vibe, and contribute to the overall frolicsomeness of the interior.
Enter the living room and it feels as though you could be on the set of a stylish Mad Men episode. With perfectly coordinated furniture and a modern 1950s aesthetic, the room is a time capsule of cool. Sumptuous seating offers warmth, while colossal floor to ceiling windows span the width of the room, and look out over a splendid garden setting. Individually chosen pieces of furniture and objet d'art impart an eclecticism, effortlessly creating a truly unique and enjoyable space.
This stylish residence is filled with intriguing elements and thoughtful additions. One truly interesting feature is the eye-catching fireplace within the living room. A swirl of different hues, this adds a statement, while creating interest for the occupant.
As we peek from this vantage we are viewing the entrance from the formal living space. The entry is bold and yet still inviting. Red hues encapsulate the space, and a parquet style floor is reflected against the high gloss ceiling. Furthermore, a large mirror is employed in the corner of the living room, creating a spaciousness and airy feel.
Heading downstairs, the bespoke staircase is a brilliant blend of modernity with contemporary domestic necessities. Storage is featured within the space, and the flush-finished timber veneer acts brilliantly in hiding these essential spaces. Glass balustrades are an indication of the updated aesthetic, and we are able to see the exterior courtyard with stairs heading up towards the garden.
To end our tour of this striking property we enter one of the most unforgettable spaces within the entire home. The bathroom is a beautiful blend of marble that works effortlessly in creating a monumental impression. With no expense spared, the room is floor to ceiling stone, and timber veneer is utilised to soften the space, and ensure it retains a welcoming mid-century vibe.
