Absolutely Barn-tastic

Located in a greenbelt area of West Yorkshire, this gorgeously updated residence has been overhauled and reconfigured to suit a contemporary 21st century lifestyle. The owners, a couple nearing retirement age, decided to downsize since their children had left home and no longer required a large family dwelling. Enlisting the help of PARKdesigned Architects, they were able to transform a heritage property into a striking new and comfortable home.

The existing barn structure has been preserved and opened up while maintaining the traditional architecture of the agricultural building. Furthermore, an open plan living space was added, which maximises glazing to ensure spectacular and picturesque views over West Yorkshire towards the Pennines.

To take a tour of this sumptuous and enviable rural home, check out the images below and enjoy your journey into the stylish and updated countryside property!