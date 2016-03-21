Absolutely Barn-tastic

Located in a greenbelt area of West Yorkshire, this gorgeously updated residence has been overhauled and reconfigured to suit a contemporary 21st century lifestyle. The owners, a couple nearing retirement age, decided to downsize since their children had left home and no longer required a large family dwelling. Enlisting the help of PARKdesigned Architects, they were able to transform a heritage property into a striking new and comfortable home.
The existing barn structure has been preserved and opened up while maintaining the traditional architecture of the agricultural building. Furthermore, an open plan living space was added, which maximises glazing to ensure spectacular and picturesque views over West Yorkshire towards the Pennines.
To take a tour of this sumptuous and enviable rural home, check out the images below and enjoy your journey into the stylish and updated countryside property!
As we take a look at the new dwelling from the garden it's clear the eye-catching result that has been achieved. The home is a striking monument upon the landscape and yet blends in extremely well with the environment, imparting a sense of history and heritage.
The barn has been restored to its former glory, while the new glazed window ensures the home is modern and fit for stylish 21st century living. Large grass areas enhance the picturesque view and give the home a bold and impressive presence.
As we enter the new home we are greeted with a surprisingly large floor-to-ceiling glass window. The wall of glass follows the line of the roof and imparts a feeling of lavish luxury, as well as simply maximising the view beyond.
In addition, sliding glass doors have been added that lead to the courtyard space. This allows the room to be opened up, bringing the outside 'inside' and imparting a sense of elegance within the design.
Glazing is one of the key elements of the newly renovated barn. In order to ensure the new space was open and airy, glass was employed as the key feature to allow this. Furthermore, the plentiful glazing brings copious volumes of natural light into living areas and provides a sumptuous and comfortable experience.
Looking from the courtyard through the window and into the lounge, it is obvious that the glass is a key consideration in ensuring the view is not hindered or obstructed from various positions in and outside the dwelling.
The newly refurbished space is enormous and open yet the architects have managed to design the area with an inviting atmosphere and ambient warmth.
The generous use of rustic timber throughout not only suits the heritage character of the home but also instils a cordiality, softening the space for comfortable restfulness. The furniture chosen is homely and sumptuous, with plush textiles used to create a cosy environment.
As we peer out into the distance and the idyllic landscape that lies beyond a true bucolic sense of freedom is felt within the home. Many elements of country living and style are still present, such as the small framed window and vaulted ceiling beams.
Contrasted against this are contemporary features that add a sense of 21st century living. Lighting is recessed into the ceiling and LED downlights provide ample illumination during the night-time. The colour scheme is also beautifully designed to match a country aesthetic. Off-white hues, timber tones and cream shades work timelessly and look in-keeping with the existing structure.
Taking one final look at the property before ending the tour, we step back outside and check out the courtyard and entertaining space. This residence possesses a great volume of land, while the home is exactly the right size for a couple nearing retirement.
The exterior patio provides an area to sit and eat breakfast, host a small soirée or simply enjoy the sunshine and bask in the fresh air. A truly spectacular and sympathetic renovation, this dwelling will provide years of stylish and easy living.
