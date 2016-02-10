The Modern British Home with Retro Style

Mixing traditional and retro styles is never as simple as it seems on the outside, as inevitably, certain items won't complement others and the original heritage of a home can be lost. It really does take an experienced and steady hand on the tiller to get it right, but this is one home that had no trouble hitting the right notes!
From a beautiful, traditional exterior, the inside draws you in with modern finishes, sleek lines and retro wooden accents that have been seamlessly combined to create a home that really wows and welcomes at the same time.
Let's take a closer look!
Does anyone not love a townhouse? Not only do they naturally exude a level of charm and sophistication that few other buildings can, they are also eminently adaptable. As long as the staunch and prim exterior remains untouched, anything could be going on with the interior design or even the garden; hence why so many people choose to extend and remodel them!
Gregory Phillips Architects have taken on the task of transforming the inside of this beautiful home and while we love what has been accomplished, leaving original exterior features as they are gets our seal of approval too.
A traditional townhouse can play host to a number of different styles of interior design, from classic all the way through minimalist, but it's those retro vibes that we really like and this is a great living room! Filled to the brim with rich, warm wood, luxe materials and just a splash of modernity in the shape of the television, this is a room that really speaks to us!
Low-level furniture really adds to the feel and almost brings in a slightly Scandinavian nuance to the surroundings. Whatever the brief, we love it!
What's the use in having access to an amazing property if the only rooms you are going to revamp are those that everyone uses together? Even the private and more serious zones need attention too and we are delighted to see that this wow factor study has been included!
Huge expanses of built-in shelving are allowing the wood to permeate every facet of this amazing room, with the desk being a perfect match and a bespoke head turner. This room is simultaneously playful and serious and we know it must inspire some fantastic work!
A lot of homes seem to favour a really modern feel in the kitchen, even when other rooms have been given more of a nostalgic feel and we think we know why. Materials have come on so much that modern kitchens allow for low maintenance and easy cleaning, making them hugely appealing!
We think this bright white installation is the perfect choice for a hybrid home such as this one and with all the natural light pouring in through the back of the house, it really helps to keep the space feeling as large and airy as possible. De-light-ful!
For some easy modernity, this master bedroom has embraced a light colour scheme, tactile fabrics and plain finishes, which is everything you need for a distraction-free drift off to the land of nod every night. We really like the look of that suede headboard in particular!
A stone's throw from the bedroom is a super en suite and the use of a frosted glass sliding door is absolutely lovely! Adding privacy, but not at the detriment of the modern and fresh feel of the bedroom, this is a wonderful solution that we don't see used enough!
This bathroom is almost the ultimate combination of all the modern and retro touches, rolled into one cohesive space. With contemporary individual sinks, fabulous hardware and the frosted glass door all batting for modernity, the wooden clad bathtub brings it right back to traditional Scandinavian chic. What a lovely mix of styles that just seems to complement each other with ease!
For a little more townhouse inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Top 10—The Best Townhouses in the UK. It's not hard to see why they remain one of the most popular building styles!