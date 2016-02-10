The Modern British Home with Retro Style

Mixing traditional and retro styles is never as simple as it seems on the outside, as inevitably, certain items won't complement others and the original heritage of a home can be lost. It really does take an experienced and steady hand on the tiller to get it right, but this is one home that had no trouble hitting the right notes!

From a beautiful, traditional exterior, the inside draws you in with modern finishes, sleek lines and retro wooden accents that have been seamlessly combined to create a home that really wows and welcomes at the same time.

Let's take a closer look!