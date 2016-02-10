Classic décor: what you need to know

Despite the plethora of interior design styles out there, there is one that will forever remain popular and not just because of it's name! We are of course talking about classic décor. The question is, however, what constitutes classic design themes? Is there a prescriptive list of characteristics?

We thought we'd take a look at some of the most popular variations on the classic decor theme, so that you can pick and choose which elements you like best. You may not like them all, but we are willing to bet that there will be a lot that you can't wait to put into practice in your home!