Modular homes to marvel at

Some people seem confused by the notion of modular homes: are they old fashioned or are they so far ahead of their time that they always look a little bit space age? Regardless of your first thoughts, you can't deny that in a world that is frequently looking for new and inventive ways to utilise precious space, they are a fast and practical solution to the problem of affordable housing, but best of all, they can look absolutely amazing too!

We love modular houses for their funky take on fast-to-build housing and with such a variety of styles out there, we just know there will be something that you love too, from boxy to ultra contemporary.

Let's take a look at some of the most design forward examples that we've found!