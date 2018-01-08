Trends 2018: the colour splashes you need to know about!

As ever, interior designers in London are well ahead of the curve in terms of the colour trends for 2018 and we have been paying close attention to all of the amazing flashes of vibrant hues that they are seeking to include in clients homes now! If you are keen to stay on the right side of fashion, we have a wealth of incredible colour trends to share with you, right now. From modern living room additions through to the must have contemporary kitchen looks, come with us now as we get you up to speed!
2018 is going to see a lot more watermelon red being used, but not in terms of entire wall finishes! Modern storage solutions are becoming very popular, especially when finished in bolder and more engaging hues, which is why these red cabinets are bang on trend. What an impact on a white wall!
Any colour that evokes images of quartz are set to be big news in 2018, with cosmic lilac being chief amongst them. It might sound unusual to choose a sparkling purple bathroom, but when you see how well it works with white suite items, we think you'll be sold on the aesthetic.
A steadfast classic in terms of interior design colours, cobalt blue is going absolutely nowhere in 2018! Perfect for creating an elegant master bedroom with a difference, we love the idea of mixing cobalt blue with some fabulous patterns and, as ever, stripes work perfectly for a nautical but nice finish.
Emerald green is one of those jewel tones that never fails to inject real elegance into a space, but keep it on the down low. A few key accessories, such as lamps or cushions will be all you need to transform any room into a fashionable space that has some real heritage charm.
Grey has been popular for a while now and it looks set to remain a firm favourite for interiors in 2018. You can afford to invest a little more now, as it has been proven out in 2017, so if you need a new sofa, why not think about choosing a charcoal hue?
The most classic colour in fashion, black is entering the world of interior design in a big and very practical way! 2018 looks set to be the year of black kitchens and we can absolutely see why! Easy to keep clean, dramatic and so stylish, it naturally lends a sense of decadence to the most practical room in the home.
Finally, we are noticing a serious uptake in the amount of naturally warm materials being used in homes throughout the world. Rustic stone, natural terracotta and even exposed bricks are all definitely going to be enjoying more popularity in 2018 and they offer wonderfully understated ways to liven up an otherwise plain or cool interior.
