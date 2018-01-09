Nature and prefabricated design together at last!

We know what you're thinking; that modern prefabricated family homes by their very design can rarely, if ever, integrate perfectly with a natural setting, but we are about to prove you wrong! Thanks to talented architects the world over, prefabricated homes are really starting to not only take advantage of available plots of land, but also ADD to the overall beauty of the spaces too and today, we are going to show you one such home. With incredible flashes of colour and an inspired interior design scheme, there is no doubting just how beautifully nature and prefabrication have come together here, so let's take a look!
WOW! There's certainly no avoiding or overlooking this home, but what we are most impressed with is the way that accent colours from the garden have been included in the design! Anyone can choose a white prefabricated box design, but by embracing the vibrant red of border plants there is an unusual style of cohesion going on!
Swing around to the back of this home and you see that whereas white was the main colour at the front, red has absolutely taken centre stage here. Nestled in amongst a luscious and classic garden setting, the colour pops so well and creates a dialogue as to expected finish norms that we find fascinating. Don't you?
Ad you might expect, the interior of this staggering house is beautifully open-plan and free of constraints. The striking red of the façade has been brought into play in terms of fabulous furniture and accessories and it helps to create a natural cohesion and blurred divide between indoor and outdoor areas. So clever!
Turn around in this amazing open-plan space and you'll see that the materials being used throughout are wonderfully natural and organic. Great swathes of wood meet wicker furniture with a grace that is hard to match and then glass has been added in to keep the sunlight permeating every corner. How can this be a modern prefabricated home? Aren't they supposed to be a little more industrial?
What a fresh kitchen! White cabinets are a brilliant choice, as they reflect the sunlight perfectly, but add in a natural wood ceiling and a funky accent wall and all of a sudden you have a really unusual take on a more organic design scheme.The wall effect really makes us think of crazy paving, with moss sprouting up in the cracks, which again, cements the nature-inspired theme no end.
Wow! There's no denying the natural theme in this bathroom is there? The swirling bamboo and grass wall motifs help to create such a zen and organic vibe; which as we all know, is ideal for enjoying a relaxing soak in the tub! Is that a sauna we can see as well? We have serious bathroom envy!
Here's the driving force behind the consistent natural design aesthetics at play! What a view and no wonder that it has inspired such a creative, cohesive and relaxing home. We are absolutely sold on the idea of building a prefabricated house now, especially one that is aligned to the surroundings as perfectly as this one is, but the question remains; would you do it?
