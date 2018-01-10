The subterranean square that defies belief

Gaining extra space in a modest family home can be difficult, but more and more people are asking their talented architects to create amazing basement conversions and after you've seen today's project, you might just find yourselves doing exactly the same thing! Coupled with an innovative glass manufacturing operation, the result here is an incredibly light and spacious extra room that has opened up so much more potential and we are particularly taken with the interplay of internal and external spaces. Come and take a look now and see if this could be an option worth exploring for your home too!
Looking at this newly-created basement conversion from the outside, you can already see what a massive impact it has had on the house as a whole. Yes, a little bit of garden was sacrificed, but when you consider that a whole extra room was gained, as well as a fabulously modern terrace, it was well worth it!
You can see from this angle just how critical the use of glass was for the success of the whole project. As well as including large French doors, to let a lot of natural light into the basement, a crystal clear safety barrier was also added and the look is so high-end! Clearly this project was carried out in a traditional terrace house, but by adding so much glazing, there is a crisp and contemporary feel at play.
Beautiful! We just knew that the inside of this new room was going to be elegant and chic but this has surpassed even our wildest assumptions. Modern yet also retro, the space feels warm and snug and offers just enough usable space to be a lovely grown up sitting room. Amazing!
Don't you just love the way that the outside of this space has sought to include a small patio and a lovely view of the stepped flower beds? Finished in a stylish bamboo weave, the outdoor space has a natural tie-in with the more retro elements inside the room and there is such a zen ambience.
The final flourish in this basement is the inclusion of a gorgeous skylight. Vital for maintaining great light flow and preventing a sense of claustrophobia from creeping in, we really like the way that you get a view of the original house, towering above. Everything about this project is just a total success!
