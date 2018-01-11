13 secrets to a happier home

If we told you that the way you decorate and accessorise your home genuinely could make you and your whole family a lot happier, would you believe us? Well, it's totally true! Ask any contemporary interior designer with a flair for positive energy layouts and they'll tell you that 'happy' design is 100% a thing and we want you to get in on the action! Whether you want to enjoy a more sociable family living room or simply have an urge to turn a single's flat into a welcoming and enjoyable home, we've got some perfect tips for you, right here. Shall we begin?