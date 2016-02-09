Instruction manual for building your dream house

Wouldn't life be much easier if it came with an instruction manual? We'd know exactly how to plan our decisions, when, how and where to begin everything. Well, unfortunately it doesn't so we are left only dreaming and every decision and action in our life is the result of these dreams.

Having a home is perhaps the most universally common dream amongst people. However, translating this dream into reality requires a big first step, which can be terrifying, but we will at some point make that first step so the question is: should I buy or build?

Of course, building a house has a lot of perks and the greatest is that we can choose every detail according to our taste. Therefore, in today’s article we decided to offer what life doesn't: an instructional manual on how to build the house of your dreams.

Don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!