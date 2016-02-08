The Home with Beauty Set in Stone

The incredible use of concrete in this house could be the most imaginative we've seen on homify. There's no escaping from the material, with every single room featuring concrete in some way. Incredibly, there's a dining table made from one giant slab of concrete and even the bedrooms are framed by exposed concrete.
Bold in their ambition, Besonias Almeida Arquitectos have introduced an unapologetic piece of architecture within a forest landscape. Built deep into the side of a hill, the building is moulded by giant slabs of concrete in an incredible display of craftsmanship.
The concept of a house made entirely of concrete may sound difficult to grasp but once you've seen it all, you might find yourself won over!
The main principal outlined by the clients of Besonias Almeida Arquitectos was for their home to stand tall and impressively, with every single concept and detail executed as envisioned. We can say with confidence that we believe the architects have achieved this and we can't help but be impressed by the boldness of the design.
The strong materials of concrete, steel and glass combine as one to form a building of outstanding contemporary beauty. Despite its almost harsh appearance, we see a warm glow coming from inside the home, hinting as to what is to come…
The corresponding picture above reveals the drama of the home within the landscape. We can appreciate the shifts in building volume and the way certain sections of the home cantilever over the landscape.
Considering the beauty of the surroundings, it was imperative for the home to be designed to appreciate such beauty. Large terraces and walls of glass have been incorporated into the building for the enjoyment of those who live here.
Walking through the interiors and exploring each of the home's rooms is a truly memorable experience. Even though concrete frames the majority of the walls, ceiling and floors, there is no sense of being dominated by the material.
As we walk through through the home, you will notice the concrete has been finished in a number of different ways, which has created a unique mix of textures and looks. We alluded to it earlier in the article and here it is—the magnificent dining room table formed from one slab of concrete.
Turning 180 degrees, we face the entire social zone that is comprised of all the desired living and dining spaces, as well as a kitchen. The architects have preferred a subdued colour palette here, using predominantly greys with the occasional and deliberate instance of white.
Lighting plays a vital role in the perception of the space, with the huge windows remaining uncovered all through the daytime. We can appreciate how the ever-changing light can effect one's perception at different times of the day.
Low maintenance was a key to the design of the décor. The owners spend much of their time away on business so it was essential for their home to be somewhere they could spend relaxing rather than significant time cleaning up. The kitchen design embraces a clean and orderly appearance with everything appearing to have a place.
One can imagine concrete being a design success in a kitchen or even a living room but could concrete possibly be appropriate for a bedroom? The answer is a resounding yes!
Besonias Almeida Arquitectos held nothing back and continued the unique industrial look into the master suite. Amazingly, they have created a warm and snug atmosphere in a sophisticated space.
A key to the room's success was the massive window that brightens every nook and cranny with natural light. The light appears to soften the look of the concrete while also highlighting the other soft textures found within the space.
Our tour ends inside one of the bathrooms. Although our first impression is of a bathroom that is grand in scale, we can see how it is a relatively compact space that has been coordinated effectively. The subtle play of compression and expansion is the key to our perception of the room.
Critical to the look and function of the space is the choice of glass door. The transparent element not only maintains the openness of the room but also helps to achieve an intimate setting if a member of the household wants to have a bath.
