The Home with Beauty Set in Stone

The incredible use of concrete in this house could be the most imaginative we've seen on homify. There's no escaping from the material, with every single room featuring concrete in some way. Incredibly, there's a dining table made from one giant slab of concrete and even the bedrooms are framed by exposed concrete.

Bold in their ambition, Besonias Almeida Arquitectos have introduced an unapologetic piece of architecture within a forest landscape. Built deep into the side of a hill, the building is moulded by giant slabs of concrete in an incredible display of craftsmanship.

The concept of a house made entirely of concrete may sound difficult to grasp but once you've seen it all, you might find yourself won over!