A radically different home that you'll never forget

Before we show you around today's amazing home, we want to highlight one critical factor; it's a subterranean property, found in central London. Arranged around a central courtyard and sunk down, below ground level, that fact that the construction of this property is so unusual naturally dictated that the interior needed to be something exceptionally special as well and it does not disappoint!
We all know that interior designers on London are amongst the best in the world, but when you see the way that this house has been morphed into a retro meets modern hybrid home, we think you'll be blown away. Every space is a triumph in its own right, but just wait until you see the simple and pared back contemporary kitchen! You're about to develop a serious desire to live underground, so let's burrow down and find out more!
Divine, isn't it? Keeping the bare bricks that have formed the structure of the home on show and coupling them with bright white walls makes for a deceptively fresh and airy feel, which you might not expect below ground level. By including an entirely glazed wall, all the sunlight needed simply flows straight in and then there's the retro furniture! A contemporary building filled with vintage pieces works so well!
Everything in this home has a muted and toned down feel, but then, a lemon yellow sofa and dramatic pop of greenery cuts through and brightens up the scheme no end. We're getting some real Scandinavian vibes from this interior too, so you know it will be a timeless look.
In this picture, you can properly understand the structure of the home. A U-shaped design that sinks down below street level, every room simply flows into the next, offering the same glorious views of the central courtyard, through framed glazing. What's particularly clever is that furniture has been used to differentiate between separate zones, but at no point does it risk claustrophobia.
We have no doubt that so much seating has been included so as to take advantage of the fully glazed walls on every level, but the furniture is just so staggeringly elegant that we have a serious case of envy going on right now! Classic atomic-legged pieces really are the perfect complement for industrial brick walls and contemporary white walls, to inject a little personality.
Talk about a dream contemporary dining room area! Focussed lighting, sleek lines and a gorgeous backdrop in the form of handleless kitchen cabinets make for a beautiful setting for fun family meals or more sophisticated dinner parties alike. Just look at the way natural light stretches back even into the furthest corners! Those glass walls are really doing their job!
While retro furniture has been used throughout this home, in the kitchen, it's modernity all the way! Cool grey styling and sleek finishes contribute to a wonderfully understated and clutter-free design that almost disappears back into the walls, but is there, ready to use, when practical applications are needed. Gorgeous.
