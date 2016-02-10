The recipe for a Feng Shui kitchen

Feng Shui deals with the energy flow that exists in abundance everywhere and attempts to maximise it with the interaction of core natural elements.

In the kitchen we can find five elements of this philosophy: water represented by the dishwasher and the sink, fire represented by the stove and oven, earth represented by marble or granite surfaces, metal represented by appliances and, finally, wood represented by wooden surfaces. The elements can also be represented by colours.

Keeping this knowledge in mind we can set each element in the kitchen to exert harmony, seeking to focus and distribute the energy flowing through them. According to the philosophy of Feng Shui, the second largest energy centre of the house is found in the kitchen so in this article we'll explore things a little more closely.

