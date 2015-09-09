Rustic computer desk designs

If any room needs to be inviting, fun and a pleasure to be in, it's a home office. The perfect location for finally sitting down and writing that novel or even just doing some homework, if the tone and mood isn't right in your study, your motivation may be severely lacking. Don't be fooled into thinking that a home office needs to be a serious, purely perfunctory room though; you can go as wild as you like and inject some serious personality into even the most practical of spaces.
Take a look at the following examples of the perfect rustic computer desk and see if you could make your work space a little more exciting.
You can't pop to your local flat packed furniture emporium and grab something that looks like this and for that we say thank goodness! Gone are the days of the plain veneer tables with badly placed drawers and an unsteady stance as now, amazing design teams are creating gems that look like this rustic computer desk. We absolutely love the upcycled look of this undeniably stunning installation from Inspirit and are blown away by just how adaptable and practical the piece is. The natural tones in the wood allow this desk to be placed in any room, with any colour scheme and we can picture the next generation of authors sitting down to their computers and compiling some very exciting tomes here.
The real joy of trying to locate the perfect rustic computer desk is that any old or preloved table that you find can qualify for the job, if you have some vision and a little imagination! Take a look at this charming roll top bureau, for example. You may not look at this and instantly think 'computer desk', but with the front opened up and either a desktop or laptop installed, it makes for a fun, personality-filled piece of furniture suitable for any room! Throw in some funky and brightly coloured accessories, as seen here and all of a sudden what was once a slightly shabby bureau has become the focal point of a shabby chic and rustic renaissance. Delightful!
Rustic doesn't have to refer to traditionally masculine finishes and as we see here, fantastically feminine design features really suit a rustic aesthetic. We absolutely adore this beautifully decorated and upcycled bureau that has been not just lovingly restored but also given an artistic treatment. We could imagine that with a computer in situ, this would be the most delicate and pretty rustic computer desk for miles around and thanks to the eminently usable space, this is no empty claim. Imagine some clever electrical installations too, whereby a printer could be situated in a drawer, with the wires hidden at the back. C'est bon!
When is something new not really new? When it's been specifically designed to look older than it is or rustic. What a fabulous room this is as a whole! The crispness of the vast white space offsets the richness of the floor perfectly, which in turn is complimented by that incredible rustic computer desk. Rustic not in the sense that it looks well-used or shabby, but because it looks functional, old fashioned and screams of an old world charm that is so rarely seen in modern furniture installations. At every turn, a modern accessory further highlights how retro and stunning the desk is, from the clear chair to the lamps and we can't get enough of this jolly juxtaposition.
This rustic computer desk ticks all the right boxes for us, offering just enough pared back and natural charm, alongside beautiful design and considered installation in a pretty bedroom. Just imagine being in bed when inspiration strikes and being able to leap out and hop straight onto your computer to make sure you have a record of your brilliance. Perfection! We love the use of polished metal for the legs and how well it works with the stained wooden top, which is balanced with similarly coloured accessories throughout the room. Nothing looks out of place here and the end result is nothing short of charming.
We all remember the desks of our youth don't we? As soon as we sat down at them, we knew some serious work needed to happen and boy did it motivate us! Well, we love this rustic computer desk that reminds us of them and know that sitting down to this would have us creating amazing things in no time. The natural wood keeps everything simple and rustic, while the design offers a practical workspace and handy storage thanks to the camouflaged drawers. To add some extra flair to this computer desk, we like the idea of bright, retro accessories such as a colourful anglepoise lamp or a vibrant study wall covering.
What a stunning rustic computer desk! Of course, this was originally a dressing table, but by giving it a rub back and some fresh shabby chic paint, this table has been transformed into a useable and beautiful desk, perfect for being installed into a bedroom. We love the extra detailing at play here, with old fashioned desk accessories, such as the bankers light and brass bell, in situ to add some extra gravitas to the rustic desk theme as a whole. For an even more sympathetic touch, your computer monitor (if you have a desktop) could be framed with something similarly old fashioned, such as a picture frame that has had the shabby chic treatment.
As we said, to find the perfect rustic computer desk for you, it might just be a case of opening your mind and taking inspiration from where you least expect it. Look at this table, for example. A decommissioned sewing machine plinth, complete with treadle, has been turned into hallway furniture, but picture it in a study, home office or even a craft room where you need access to a computer! A great way to inject some personality and ensure that you don't have the same desk as everyone else, we cannot advocate upcycling and personalisation enough, especially when it looks this good!
A rustic computer desk doesn't get much more masculine or pseudo-gothic than this and we think it's fabulous. Working in perfect harmony with the dark panelled walls and stripped back floor, this desk offers an alternative to the light toned or feminine styles seen previously. Perfect for installation into a home study, this rustic computer desk shows that shabby chic styling is not reserved exclusively for women and that those with a darker edge can take advantage of alternative decorating styles too. Delightfully dark, we are in love!
What a beautiful and effortlessly rustic computer desk set up this is. Taking inspiration from danish design rules, which favour simply shaped but elegantly finished wood furniture, this atomic-inspired desk shape catches the eye for all the right reasons. The perfect location for woking on a laptop or a desktop computer, we love how uncluttered and unfussy this desk is, offering practicality without negating on style whatsoever. This really is the ideal computer desk for a house that looks to showcase retro styling and we are huge fans!
If you have a desk dilemma, take a look at the is ideabook for some inspiration: Innovative desks.