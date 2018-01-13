A home that's perfected agricultural architecture

While rustic family homes have always been and will always be popular, there's a new variety sprouting up in the form of incredible agriculturally-inspired buildings. More rural architects, such as those in Norwich, tend to be charged with creating homes that take the surroundings into account, which is why we are all seeing an increase in the number of farmhouse or farm building-style houses and we love them! Featuring telling agricultural motifs, such as exterior cladding and galvanised metal, they look phenomenal, but there's no lack of attention being paid to the interior schemes either and we've found one such breathtaking property to show you today that will prove it to you!
There's definitely no denying the fact that this home has been designed with traditional farm barns in mind, but what a modern reimagining! A red brick base has been neatly topped with sleep anthracite grey metal sheet cladding and the whole aesthetic is simply charming. What a fabulously contemporary dwelling.
Each view of this home offers a new perspective. From this angle, the house looks modest and the agricultural influence is a little less obvious. In essence, this could either be a very chic home or even a stylish office building. One thing's for sure; we really love the contrast of exterior colours.
Not only does this beautiful home have a flat roof terrace, on top of the L-shaped wing, this amazing pitched gable end has also been designed to play host to a contemporary garden terrace as well! The ultimate in outdoor chic, the natural wood cladding makes for an incredible backdrop and the inset design makes for a great all-weather cover.
You might have seen the outside of this building and assumed that it was a little rustic on the inside as well, but that's demonstrably not the case! A perfect combination of contemporary chic and retro touches, we love the way that a lot of glazing has been included in order to maintain a fresh and vibrant vibe really tops off the look.
We honestly thought that we'd find a traditional farmhouse kitchen in place here, but what a charming surprise to find a sleek and cool all-white handleless design instead! It really adds a fascinating juxtaposition in terms of contrasting with some antique furniture and it keeps you guessing constantly. What an eclectic home, from the inside to the exterior!
