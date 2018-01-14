How to decorate your home according to your star sign

We like to give you a healthy mix of fun and serious interior design advice, here at homify, which is why we thought it might be a bit of a giggle to look at what your star sign suggests would be an ideal decorating scheme for you. Take it all with a pinch of salt, as we know that any professional interior designer absolutely will, but this could actually be a common sense way to decide on a few room styles, if you are feeling overwhelmed.

From stunning modern family homes through to ultimate bachelor pads, we think that you can afford to open your mind to new inspiration, so come with us now and take a look at which motifs are supposedly perfect for your personality and tastes, according to the time of year that you were born!