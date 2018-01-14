Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to decorate your home according to your star sign

press profile homify press profile homify
Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
Loading admin actions …

We like to give you a healthy mix of fun and serious interior design advice, here at homify, which is why we thought it might be a bit of a giggle to look at what your star sign suggests would be an ideal decorating scheme for you. Take it all with a pinch of salt, as we know that any professional interior designer absolutely will, but this could actually be a common sense way to decide on a few room styles, if you are feeling overwhelmed. 

From stunning modern family homes through to ultimate bachelor pads, we think that you can afford to open your mind to new inspiration, so come with us now and take a look at which motifs are supposedly perfect for your personality and tastes, according to the time of year that you were born! 

Cool for Capricorns.

Mayfair Private Residence, FADI CHERRY | design studio FADI CHERRY | design studio Classic style living room
FADI CHERRY | design studio

Mayfair Private Residence

FADI CHERRY | design studio
FADI CHERRY | design studio
FADI CHERRY | design studio

Anyone born under the sign of Capricorn will have a natural predilection for the more traditional interior design aesthetics, apparently, so is it true for you? Elegant furniture, dark wood and key pieces, such as antique grandfather clocks would be perfect for creating the right look.

Awesomeness for Aquarius'.

London Art de Vivre Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd Modern living room
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

London Art de Vivre

Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd
Sophie Nguyen Architects Ltd

Modern vibes and clean lines are what you love the most, so bright white walls, unfussy furniture and a healthy dose of glittering surfaces will be ideal for you guys. We think that this incredible minimalist living room is a great example of what you are keen on!

Perfect for Pisces'.

Terracota dome Engel & Voelkers Vilamoura Rustic style living room
Engel &amp; Voelkers Vilamoura

Terracota dome

Engel & Voelkers Vilamoura
Engel &amp; Voelkers Vilamoura
Engel & Voelkers Vilamoura

Zen, natural elements; that's what you love and we can see why! Soft and naturally warm tones will usually be balanced with fresh hues, to create a delicate and revitalising aesthetic that makes for a quiet mind and peaceful free time. Wood, terracotta and natural stone will work particularly well.

Amazing for Aries'.

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Industrial style living room
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

For bold Aries', there isn't so much a defined design aesthetic that needs to be adhered to as much as there is a key accent colour to include. As a fire sign, it makes perfect sense that anyone born under the sign of Aries will enjoy some splashes of red throughout their home. Textiles will work especially well, so think about cushions and curtains!

Totally Taurus!

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style living room
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Everybody likes a touch of luxury here and there, but anyone who falls into the Taurus zodiac category has a particular penchant for the finer things in life! We think you'll love Persian rugs, leather sofas and unique pieces of art that not only look great but also offer fabulous investment opportunities as well. 

Gorgeous for a Gemini.

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

 Eclectic touches? That's what a Gemini household should be all about, so you can feel free to throw away the rule book and get a little more experimental with your choices. A medley of patterns, statement light fixtures and exciting colours will all look great, if you really commit to the eclectic aesthetic.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Cosiness is king for Cancer.

Living Room Moda Interiors Modern living room Tiles White living room
Moda Interiors

Living Room

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

A piquant mix of modern mirrored surfaces and treasured family memories are what make for the ultimate in perfect Cancer households. We love this design vibe, as it walks the line between contemporary cool and homely to perfection. Glass picture frames would be a great way to tie everything in together.

Living like a Leo.

Living Room Studio D. Interiors Asian style living room
Studio D. Interiors

Living Room

Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

Exotic touches are the only thing that will do for the king of the jungle and the star signs! Anyone born under the sign of Leo will naturally feel drawn towards art and textiles from overseas and we think  that a fair few of them will be gold in colour as well. After all, precious metals and royalty go hand-in-hand!

Veritable perfection for Virgos.

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Apparently, if you are a Virgo, you will naturally be somewhat of a perfectionist, which means that precise shapes and well-proportioned layouts will be right up your street! We know that you'll appreciate the calm order that comes with a neutral colour scheme and we bet you have a rigorous cleaning schedule in place as well, to maintain a light home!

Loveliness for a Libra.

EK SUMMER HOUSE, Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Mediterranean style living room Grey
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

EK SUMMER HOUSE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Beauty will always be high up on a Libra's list of interior design priorities, which is why we know you'll be keen to embrace some floral motifs, as well as real flora and fauna. Think along a more romantic design line and you'll definitely be on the right track.

Scorching colour for Scorpio.

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Country style living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

If there's one word that perfectly describes Scorpios, it's BOLD. Because of this, we know that a hearty dose of colour will always go a long way to creating the perfect Scorpio home! From colour blocking through to flamboyant patterns, as long as the hues are bright, they'll be right!

Natural sophistication for Sagittarius.

Botany in living room Pixers Tropical style living room wall mural,wallpaper,flower,tropical,orchidea,jungle
Pixers

Botany in living room

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

 Nature is a key source of inspiration for anyone born under the sign of Sagittarius, which makes perfect sense, as you guys LOVE to be outdoors and exploring new cultures. Beautiful floral wallpaper and a cacophony of house plants will definitely make for a wonderful and engaging home.

For more star sign inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Use your star sign to choose a home.

​Beautiful walls: 13 cladding ideas
How accurate was your interior prediction?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks