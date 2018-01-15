Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 perfectly organised kitchen cupboards you definitely need!

press profile homify press profile homify
Contemporary design redefined, Neptune Neptune Small kitchens
Loading admin actions …

A terrific built-in kitchen is a must-have for every home, but you need to be sure that you're giving enough thought to your storage solutions. Ask any inspired kitchen planner and they'll tell you that there are numerous ways to get a whole lot more bang for your buck, in terms of organisation and stowing potential, but don't just take that at face value! We've found 10 brilliant cupboard styles that will give you access to new echelons of common sense classification and storage, so come and take a look to discover which ones could be a perfect solution for you.

1. Skinny pull-out larders.

Countryside Retreat - Living Space, Lisa Melvin Design Lisa Melvin Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lisa Melvin Design

Countryside Retreat—Living Space

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

The genius part of these cupboards is that they can squeeze into even the narrowest of gaps and yet, open up a huge amount of extra storage! Ideal for all those bulky tins that swallow up space, you'll never lose a tin of soup of some baked beans again!

2. Roll-cab inserts.

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey Modern kitchen
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

How brilliant are these cupboards? Not only do they really tap into a gorgeous industrial kitchen aesthetic, they are also perfect for hiding away appliances that seem to take up all your counter space. 

3. Sneaky larders.

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Solid Wood
Tim Wood Limited

Balham Maple Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

When the doors are shut, you'd be forgiven for thinking that they are simply decorative here, but open them up and suddenly, you have access to a huge bespoke larder, complete with shelves and racks. Imagine having all of your ingredients visible at first glance!

4. For the good china.

Townhouse Kitchen, Kingston upon Thames LINLEY London Modern kitchen
LINLEY London

Townhouse Kitchen, Kingston upon Thames

LINLEY London
LINLEY London
LINLEY London

When you've taken the time to choose beautiful glassware and crockery, it seems a shame to hide it all away in cupboards! These glass-fronted versions are perfect for displaying all of your best wares, while also keeping them within easy reach.

5. Split-level innovations.

Contemporary design redefined, Neptune Neptune Small kitchens
Neptune

Contemporary design redefined

Neptune
Neptune
Neptune

With drawers on the bottom, to align with the wider kitchen design, this half-sized larder cupboard is really handy. Including racking on the back of the doors has doubled the organisation potential and offered up a common sense solution to the problem of pesky spice jars and bulky bottles.

6. Under-counter installations.

Efficient Storage, even in the smallest of spaces homify Built-in kitchens Wood Beige storage,kitchen storage,clever storage,storage solutions
homify

Efficient Storage, even in the smallest of spaces

homify
homify
homify

Even one small pull-out cabinet, fitted below the counter, will increase your kitchen organisation no end. If you decide on a particular 'theme', you'll be able to really cut the amount of time that you spend searching for things in half. We like the idea of using these pull-out cupboards for condiments.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bespoke breakfast stations.

Timeless Living Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen atchitecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,pocket door,kitchen storage,hidden storage
Kitchen Architecture

Timeless Living

Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture
Kitchen Architecture

Isn;t this a genius idea? Instead of messing up your whole kitchen in the morning, you can simply open up a tailored cabinet to reveal everything you need and minimise the amount of clean up! Pop a cereal dispenser or two in here as well and even the kids can help themselves!

8. Corner creativity.

Magic Corner Solution Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Magic Corner Solution

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Every kitchen has a dead corner that seems to be a total waste of space, but these ingenious pivoting carousel designs solve the issue perfectly. What's more, they are brilliant for housing bulky pots and pans that would otherwise be a nightmare for stacking and storing.

9. Overhead potential.

Bespoke Kitchen storage Purdom's Bespoke Furniture KitchenStorage Wood Grey kitchen,bespoke,storage,overhead storage,fitted kitchen
Purdom&#39;s Bespoke Furniture

Bespoke Kitchen storage

Purdom's Bespoke Furniture
Purdom&#39;s Bespoke Furniture
Purdom's Bespoke Furniture

Now this is an idea we really want to copy! By building the kitchen cabinets up to the ceiling, you gain access to even more storage, thanks to overhead cupboards that have doors which open upwards. Great for stashing away all those annoying cups and plates that you never really use but occasionally need, these make great sense.

10. When cupboards won't do.

French Grey & Supermatt Cashmere Handleless Kitchen Urban Myth Modern kitchen Brown handleless kitchen,pull out,storage,food storage,cashmere kitchen,grey kitchen,brown kitchen
Urban Myth

French Grey & Supermatt Cashmere Handleless Kitchen

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

If you have a very modern kitchen design in place which features deep drawers in the place of standard cupboards, you can choose to add bespoke dividers, to keep your organisation tip-top. When you see how easy to use these drawers are, it's no wonder that more and more people are choosing them!

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 spectacular shaker kitchens.

​20 ideas to spruce up your living room
Are you in desperate need of some more effective kitchen cupboards?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks