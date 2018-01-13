Your browser is out-of-date.

​A dream kitchen in Long Island

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Long Island Retreat, Kitchen Architecture Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen
Our latest homify 360° gem comes from London-based team Kitchen Architecture, the experts when it comes to planning, creating, building and enjoying kitchens! And this beauty definitely is a noteworthy example of the team’s commitment to excellence, since it walked away with the RIBA Manser Medal, Britain Best New Home award.

Let’s check out what all the fuss was about…

Seen from outside

Long Island Retreat Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture
We can’t simply jump into the interiors without first taking in the beauty of the house’s exterior façade, simply because this one is a real jaw dropper. See how that magnificent elongated glass stretches out (almost) the entire length of the house, allowing the open-plan kitchen to bask in delicious sunlight?

A most welcome look

Long Island Retreat Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,kitchen dining,integrated kitchen,kitchen island,white kitchen,random walnut,integrated appliance,gagganau
Gazing upon the interiors, we can see the modern design in all its glory, although strong vibes of the minimalist style also shines through – less is more, as they say! And here it’s proven, seeing as the cabinetries are as subtle as they come (no handles, no knobs). 

And when was the last time you witnessed such an impressive kitchen island firmly and fabulously grounding the culinary space in a home?

Cooking (and dining) with a view

Long Island Retreat Kitchen Architecture Modern kitchen kitchen architecture,bulthaup,bulthaup b3,bespoke kitchen,contemporary kitchen,integrated kitchen,integrated living,kitchen dining,socialble living,family entertainment,white kitchen,random walnut
Remember that tremendous glass door we mentioned earlier? Just look at the beautiful views it welcomes inside, allowing both cook and diner/guest a breathtaking backdrop of the vast garden outside. 

Modern/minimalist not really your thing? Try these 47 rustic kitchens to fall in love with.

A radically different home that you'll never forget
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

